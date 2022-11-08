Wise Children Announce The Return Of Their Company Mentorship Scheme

Wise Children has announced the return of the Wise Children Mentorship Scheme, following the success of the pilot in 2022, where the company mentored director and theatre-maker Meghan Doyle. Applications for the 2023 scheme are now open and the selected company will be mentored by Wise Children, gaining a unique insight into the operations of a touring theatre company.

Wise Children will work with the selected company to help them reach the next level, whether that's expanding, rebranding, starting to tour or producing work for larger venues. The entire Wise Children team will be available for sessions, including Artistic Director Emma Rice, as well as members of the creative team behind Wise Children's critically acclaimed productions.

Meghan Doyle, who was mentored by Wise Children in 2022, described her experience: "The support myself and my theatre company, The Letter Room, have received from Emma and the rest of the team at Wise Children has been totally invaluable. It came at the perfect stage for us as we try to navigate going from small scale to mid-scale work, a transition I know a lot of companies can struggle with as there isn't really that support out there. To be able to learn and build a relationship with a director and company who have been such a monumental inspiration to us is a rare opportunity and we can already see a huge difference in our thinking of how we lay foundations for a sustainable, fruitful and, above all, happy future as a company."

Wise Children's online creative learning space The Workrooms returns over the coming months, opening with Emma Rice and Laura Keefe's popular course Adapting and Directing for Emerging Directors before a course for composers in January, led by Wise Children's composer Ian Ross, and a course for producers in February, led by Wise Children's Executive Producer, Poppy Keeling.

To help create an on and off-stage workforce that represents the world we live in, Wise Children are encouraging applications from groups currently under-represented in the industry. The School for Wise Children training opportunities are free and wide-ranging access support is available.

Directing and Adapting for Emerging Directors

12 December - 21 December

Gain a unique insight into Emma Rice's directing and writing process. Co-led by Wise Children's Associate Director, Laura Keefe.

Company Mentorship

1 January - 31st December 2023

A bespoke opportunity for a theatre company to be mentored by Wise Children, which will include a mix of in person and online sessions spread across the year.

Composition and Producing courses

Coming soon

For more information or to apply please visit: https://www.wisechildrendigital.com/upcoming-workrooms