Wise Children Announce First Video Live Stream Edition Of Its Podcast Series WISE CHILDREN'S DETENTION

Wise Children today announce they will be presenting the first video live stream edition of their long-running podcast series, Wise Children's Detention. Emma Rice will host direct from her home office sharing exclusive rehearsal footage and clips of Malory Towers, Romantics Anonymous and Wise Children. The live stream will take place via Twitch on Thursday 9 April at 4pm: https://www.twitch.tv/wisechildren

Emma Rice said today, "I've never postponed a show before - and it all feels mighty strange! Suddenly, I don't get to see the companies I love, or fizz with the audiences we've all worked so hard for. It feels there is a build up of humanity; an overflow looking for new ways to communicate. Well, we've re directed our overflow and found a reason to get together online! This live streamed version of our podcast series is a much needed opportunity to celebrate the brilliant people who've worked with Wise Children over the past two years, and come together in our new virtual ponds!"

The stream will be available to catch up with on Vimeo: www.vimeo.com/wisechildren.

Previous episodes of the Wise Children podcast are available here: www.wisechild.podbean.com.





