Winnie The Pooh and Friends Have A Birmingham Adventure Ahead of Show's Premiere

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation come to Birmingham Hippodrome Fri 16 â€“ Sun 18 June.

Winnie The Pooh and Friends Have A Birmingham Adventure Ahead of Show's Premiere

Winnie the Pooh and friends left the Hundred Acre Wood to head on an adventure to Birmingham ahead of next month's (Fri 16 - Sun 18 June) performances of Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation at Birmingham Hippodrome. After taking a tour of the theatre, Pooh and pals took in the delights of the city visiting the iconic Bullring Bull, Birmingham Library and Grand Central, with Winnie even finding the time to say hello to the Bullring Bees.

In Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl have come to life in a beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation for all the family.

Featuring the Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy Award-winning music with further songs by A.A. Milne, this beautiful fresh stage adaptation is told with stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love, in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Created by renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller, this new adventure heads to the U.K. following a record-breaking New York premiere in 2021.

The production is presented by Rockefeller Productions, in partnership with ROYO, and in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.

Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from Friday 16 - Sunday 18 June. Tickets can be booked at www.birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000*

*0844 calls will cost you 4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.




