Wiltshire Creative Announces Newly Appointed SHIFT Associate Artists For 2022

Wiltshire Creative today announces the appointment of Roisin McCay-Hines and Edward Scott as new SHIFT Associate Artists for 2022. A key part of their remit this year will be to lead the SHIFT programming which forms an integral part of the Salisbury International Arts Festival 2022; as well as working with the in-house team led by Louise Dancy, Wiltshire Creative's Take Part Director, who oversees the year-long programme of events amplifying the voices of young people across the company.

Roisin McCay-Hines and Edward Scott said today, "The SHIFT programme has already set a fantastic precedent for high quality, inclusive and responsive art. We hope to further that legacy by expanding our outreach and continuing to diversify the range of opportunities there are for young people in the local, national and international communities. It is an initiative which is designed to evolve and for this next iteration, which centres around the Salisbury International Arts Festival, the focus will be on taking practical steps in order to empower young creatives to take ownership of their unique voice and bring them to a public facing platform."

Louise Dancy commented, "SHIFT has informed the work of the Take Part Department and wider organisation since its conception, putting young people at the heart of decision making. We are building a strong model of authenticity and relevance which will serve us well now, and as we plan forwards. I am looking forward to working with Ed and Roisin along with our young ambassadors to make plans for the International Arts Festival and beyond, I can't wait to learn from what they have to say."

Roisin McCay-Hines is a director and arts worker who graduated from Exeter University in 2020 with a degree in English and Drama. Her recent work includes writing/directing her debut play GAMBIT (Exeter Fringe); directing the Hall for Cornwall's Youth Theatre; assisting on O-Region/Hall for Cornwall's Marthusow ha Mysteris and The Triumphant Sea for the Royal Shakespeare Company's Playmaking Festival. She champions opportunities and services for young people within the arts and mental health sectors, having recently finished a two-year term as trustee for the Exeter Northcott Theatre and currently holding a seat on the board of the Youth Arts and Health Trust.

Edward Scott is a visual artist with a keen interest in curation, arts education and engagement, who recently graduated from Falmouth University with a BA in Fine Art. He hopes to bring a new perspective to the SHIFT programme by championing artistic expression across creative disciplines and backgrounds. He is committed to increasing accessibility to the arts, while facilitating a platform through and within which young voices can be developed, seen and heard through the arts and excited to be working with local emerging creatives and audiences.

Wiltshire Creative's first SHIFT Associate Artists Harrison Brodie and Kate Potter are continuing their association with the programme working as SHIFT Ambassadors.

SHIFT is an ongoing programme created by Wiltshire Creative, amplifying young voices through the arts. In 2021, SHIFT collected and shared the views of young people aged 14-25 through the Off Your Chest project and the SHIFT Hub, platformed young musicians on stage at SHIFT Social events and SHIFT NOW digital event, and created a regional Youth Arts Network who produced a feature length film displaying their creative work in theatre, dance and music.

SHIFT continues in 2022, with the next SHIFT Social live music event taking place on the Friday 26 February at Salisbury Arts Centre.

Other SHIFT projects for 2022 include Woke Songs - a project drawing on experiences of the South West's queer youth and its rich heritage of folk music to create a new canon of songs and ultimately a musical, relevant to the narratives of young people living today. Theatre makers Mich Sanderson and Ryan Wilce have worked with young people aged 14-19 from across Salisbury and the wider county. The resulting verbatim performance piece is a vibrant and valid celebration of queer existence formed from the true testimony of the participants. Performed by Bonnie Schwarz, the first work in progress performance took place on 28 January, in the Salberg at Salisbury Playhouse. The company will continue to develop the piece over the company months, with the initial showing having generated positive feedback from external producers.

Mich Sanderson and Ryan Wilce are the recipients of the SHIFT Development Fund 2021. This fund was created as part of the SHIFT programme designed to amplify young voices through the arts, led by and for young people.

Further SHIFT programming will be announced in due course.