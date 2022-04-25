Wild Card Livia Rita and FUTURA Glitch Come to Sadler's Wells

Wild Card returns with a new generation of artists invited to curate their own night in Sadler's Wells' Lilian Baylis Studio. On Thursday 12 & Friday 13 May, welcome Livia Rita with her Wild Card, FUTURA Glitch. Experience a cross-pollination of musicians, designers, dancers, writers, thinkers, and activists.

Livia Rita creates her own mythology, populating Lilian Baylis Studio with unearthly creatures that build bridges between worlds. Ritualistic spells will be cast to help collectively heal and grow superpowers, to shift our fears and desires. You may enter fearful, but will leave with a fresh perspective as you dance your path through this soft rave in utopia, having briefly escaped our increasingly precarious reality.

Livia Rita is an emerging singer, designer, choreographer and visual artist, based between the Alps and London with a devotion to a progressive way of thinking. Her electronic avant-pop melodies have expanded into the conceptual debut album FUGA FUTURA which will drop in July 2022. Livia Rita describes the album as "a place of healing and fantasy, where nature rebels and magic abounds all in an attempt to unite otherworldly revolutionaries". Livia Rita is forming her own eclectic genre-defying sound by mixing electronic beats with romantic vocals and experimental synths, stretching beyond pop boundaries into a "fluid post-everything era".

Join us before the show in the Fox Garden Court Café from 7.15pm onwards to meet the Covern, and stay after the performance to enjoy live music.

This performance features haze, flashing lights and loud music.

Co-Produced by Sadler's Wells and Livia Rita.

FUTURA Glitch features mystic eco-pop from Livia Rita's debut album FUGA FUTURA - delve into her entrancing world of fantasy-horror where nature rebels and magic surrounds.