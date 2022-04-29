Wigmore Hall Stages Fundraising Concert For The New Ukrainian Welcome Centre

In a show of solidarity, Wigmore Hall presents a fundraising concert at the beautiful, neighouring Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Central London on Thursday 5 May. In addition to supporting aid partners such as the British Red Cross and CAFOD with proceeds from the ticket sales, the concert is also the first major fundraising event for the newly-launched 'Ukrainian Welcome Centre' to help Ukrainians arriving in the United Kingdom.

Under the auspices of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy (Diocese) of the Holy Family of London, in partnership with the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), the Ukrainian Welcome Centre currently exists as a website, with an aim to open a hub in Central London in the coming weeks. The Centre currently provides virtual support and resources to help Ukrainians displaced by war, as well as their sponsors and staff of supporting organisations, to access key services and up-to-date information and help. People will be able to access online resources, all in one place, and receive support on such matters as healthcare, employment, housing, education etc. The service is dual language in Ukrainian and English.

The 75-minute fundraising concert will feature special guest artists at the invitation of Wigmore Hall director John Gilhooly, including Ailish Tynan, Mark Padmore and Elizabeth Kenny. All the participating artists are kindly donating their fees for this concert so that all ticket sales can go directly to supporting those who need it most.

Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy said: 'As the invasion of Ukraine has displaced many Ukrainian citizens and the UK has opened its doors, along with our partners we are launching this initiative to help Ukrainians during what is a most difficult time. The UK has a significant Ukrainian community who are looking forward to helping those settling in the UK to access crucial services to feel connected, have a sense of community and to thrive.'

Under the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, 86,100 visas have been granted to Ukrainian refugees and so far around 27,100 Ukrainians have settled in the UK.*