Wexford Opera Festival Announce New Repetiteur Programme

Three young artists were announced for Wexford Festival Opera's newly developed Repetiteur Programme which will take place as part of Wexford Factory in September, the Festival's professional academy for young Irish / Irish- based singers. In its inaugural year, this new programme will introduce three young pianists who will join the 15 singers previously announced to take part in the 2022/23 term.

The 2022/23 participants of this new initiative are pianists Aoife Moran, Eléna Maria Esposito and Rebecca Warren. They will take part in the programme over the course of 2 weeks in September, prior to rehearsals for the 71st Wexford Festival Opera in October, at which they will have opportunities to perform.

The Community Foundation for Ireland's support will go directly towards the professional development and support of these three artists. This new programme was developed by the Festival to provide vital support for young pianists in Ireland who would not otherwise be able to access this level of training and masterclass teachings by world-class professionals.

As one of the most established major international opera festivals in the world, Wexford Festival Opera is uniquely placed to provide these young pianists with a network of connections to expert tutors and leading worldwide venues. Being a part of this new Repetiteur Programme will give them a platform to launch their future careers in front of an international audience.

The support of The Community Foundation for Ireland to this new programme showcases their commitment to the professional development of young artists, particularly vital in the context of the last two years, which has seen many young artists struggle to make the necessary steps to launch a professional career in this artform.

Speaking of the new Repetiteur Programme, WFO Artistic Director, Rosetta Cucchi said "Since creating the Wexford Factory two years ago, my dream was always to grow the academy to develop all shades of careers within Theatre and Opera. This new section for repetiteurs is a very important first step in that direction"

Speaking of the support, Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation of Ireland said "Supporting young artists to grow their talents benefits us all. Aoife, Eléna Maria and Rebecca are nourishing talents which will go on to thrill, energise and entertain audiences into the future. At its most powerful music is an agent of change. The Repetiteur Programme, with the support of our donors, is giving these pianists an international platform to not only entertain but to be a force for good in an uncertain world."