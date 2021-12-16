West End Star Aimée Fisher Joins Grand Theatre Pantomime Company

West End star, Aimée Fisher from Wolverhampton has joined the Grand Theatre pantomime company and is ready to step in and protect the magic of panto at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this festive season.

Aimée is currently in the UK tour of Waitress, covering the roles of Jenna and Dawn, which resumes performances in 2022. She is home for Christmas but has found herself back on stage sooner than expected, covering roles in the Grand Theatre's panto CINDERELLA, to ensure pantomime can continue uninterrupted this season. This is part of The Grand's COVID-19 contingency planning.

Aimée has previously covered the roles of Elphaba and Nessarose in the West End production of Wicked and Fantine in the West End production of Les Misérables. She will return to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in Waitress from 28 June - 2 July 2022.

Aimée said; "I'm delighted to be home and helping to keep the magic of pantomime well and truly alive at the Grand Theatre. Audiences here are among some of the most receptive and supportive in the country and the welcome by the theatre has been wonderful. The magic of pantomime has been truly missed over the past year and to play my part in helping to keep it going for the many families who are looking forward to seeing the show is an absolute honour."

Tickets for CINDERELLA until Sunday 9 January 2022 and WAITRESS from 28 June - 2 July are on sale now at grandtheatre.co.uk.