West End Productions Presents LAZYBED on Zoom

The production will be presented on Sunday, September 6th at 2pm.

What is more fitting story during Covid-19, than that of a man called Murdo who takes to his bed for metaphysical reasons? What will get him out of bed?

The cast of Lazybed, directed by Levi Gore hails from Albuquerque, Austin and Atlanta! Colleen Neary McClure, Joanna Daniel, Robert Shaw-Smith, Philip J. Shortell, Marc Balester, Tim MacAlpine, Judd Farris, Parker Owen, Jessica Osbourne and Merritt Glover.

Written by Iain Crichton Smith, OBE (Gaelic: Iain Mac a' Ghobhainn; 1 January 1928 - 15 October 1998) - a Scottish novelist, poet and playwright, who wrote in both English and Gaelic.

Director LEVI GORE has been an actor and director for 20 years. A native of Texas, Levi grew up in Amarillo,TX and graduated from West Texas A&M University, as well as training and working with The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. After college he moved to Austin,TX there he worked hard to establish himself in the theatrical world. During his 7 years in Austin he worked with many local and regional theaters as an actor Including: Austin Shakespeare, En Route Productions, The City Theatre Company, Rosedale Shakespeare, Last Act Theatre, The Baron's Men. He worked to establish The Stage Austin, which he was a founding member. He began directing in college, with The Star-Spangled Girl but got the opportunity to direct professionally in Austin. He has directed an award winning As You Like It, as well as The Tempest, and Lovers and Madmen (an original adaptation of A Midsummer Night's dream). Before the pandemic hit Levi moved from Austin to Albuquerque, NM with his partner to continue their careers. Upon moving to Albuquerque he found West End Productions. Loving their seasons and artistic mission he knew he had to work with them. Levi reached out to them and upon meeting and speaking with Colleen this virtual production came to fruition.

Zoom production Sunday, September 6th at 2pm. To watch their performance, please email them at info@westendproductions.org and they will send you a link!

