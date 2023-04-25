Warrington Music Festival Will Make Its Welcome Return This Summer

Warrington Music Festival is making its long-awaited return to the town centre this summer, with a refreshed focus on supporting new and emerging talent from across the region.

This year's festival will take place at Golden Square's Old Market Place on Saturday, 3 June, from 12pm, and will be a free, open-air event showcasing the best grassroots music in the area.

Ian Cox, the centre's manager, said: "Golden Square is right at the heart of the community in Warrington, and we have been proud to be at the heart of Warrington Music Festival now for the last 10 years.

"Giving the festival a home at GS has ensured the event can reach as many people as possible, and a platform for some amazing artists to perform."

The event was founded in 2007 by Steve Oates, from Score Creative, and he was soon joined by Chris Persoglio, venues and events manager for Culture Warrington.

It was later developed alongside Golden Square while 2023 will see the introduction of a new partner, Warrington BID.

Andrea Morley, from Warrington BID, said: "Warrington BID and the town centre business community are proud to be involved in supporting the return of Warrington Music Festival for 2023. The festival will cement the town centre's reputation as the place to enjoy first-class music with friends and family.

"I would encourage everyone to join us for what is guaranteed to be a great day watching and celebrating our emerging homegrown talent, while supporting our town centre and Warrington's business community."

Planning and programming the festival is now well under way with the line-up and any additional 'fringe' events to be announced in the coming weeks. Musicians are also being invited to come forward if they would like to join the line-up.

Over the years, Warrington Music Festival has helped launch the career of bands like Winachi and Slydigs. Winachi now work with some of the biggest producers in California, while Slydigs toured with The Who.

The festival team have also received funding in the region of £500,000 since 2007 which has helped them to train music leaders and deliver aspirational music projects for children and young people.

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival is back, with a renewed commitment to putting grassroots artists at the forefront and offering emerging musicians a platform for their career development.

Steve Oates, from Score Creative, said: "The festival has always been about giving exposure and experience for emerging artists and to promote a sense of identity and pride in the town.

"It's a high-quality platform for Warrington-based musicians and hopefully a springboard for many future careers. We're also really excited to be working with Accent Music Hub this year to offer career development support and advice to young musicians in the town.

"It has been great watching the event develop and grow. From our humble beginnings with scaffolding and party gazebos in the park outside Parr Hall, as a team we went on to help develop the Old Market Place as a 3,000-capacity performance space with headline performances from artists such as Happy Mondays, Fun Lovin' Criminals and Scouting for Girls.''

Chris Persoglio, Venue and Events Manager at Culture Warrington's Pyramid and Parr Hall, added: "We're pleased to announce the festival's long-awaited comeback. Warrington has a thriving music scene, and we're fortunate to have an abundance of local talent.

"The festival has always been a key event in the calendar for local artists and it has been a privilege to see the festival grow year upon year. We're especially happy for this year's event after such a long break."

Submissions for Warrington Music Festival 2023 are now open. To apply, simply send a brief bio about your act as well as links to your music to submissions@warringtonmusicfestival.com