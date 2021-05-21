WYRE LADY OF FLEETWOOD to be Presented at Brighton Fringe

After a life on the magazine covers - Robbie sees his Dad's fishing loft on the market and is drawn back to his Fleetwood home - to seek redemption.

Having lost the Cod Wars, and the right to fish, the loss from no more trawler trips are felt sharply back home.

Robbie's Mother wants to see her famous son but worries the old fishing town won't offer him much.

So far her son has financed his life through gambling and helping her out. When that doesn't pay he makes the difficult choice between family and starting again somewhere new.

Like many, she is in the vulnerable positions of losing her house due to high rent and struggle with housing payment. As uninhabited fisherman's loft are sold off, will the vacant land be returned to the people?

Join Robbie on his road trip - with Government advice warning against foreign travel this 30 minute virtual trip to Blackpool's Fylde Coast is a great excuse to do some armchair travelling.

Performed by a thrilling Cast: Julie Broadbent, Ian McShee, Bhasker Patel, Jo Phillips-Lane, Mabel Pritchard

Wyre Lady of Fleetwood is full of fishnets, fish and nets - it follows a local lad from a gritty fish dock to pool-side glamour.

Opening at Brighton Fringe this month, this gripping World Premier is written by multi-award-winning Writer and Journalist Lita Doolan.

Lita Doolan says she 'grew up in South Wales where the loss of the mining industry feels similar to the fishing industry's decline.'

2021 is the fourth year for Lita Doolan Productions to perform at Brighton Fringe.

Previous productions are staged at Sherman Cymru, Lyceum, Hampstead, 503 and Oxford Playhouse where Doolan won a Playwrighting Award. Recent plays feature in International Playwrighting Competition, Brighton Digital Festival and produced by Sell A Door and Green Curtain.

Meanwhile, as the Irish ferries are cancelled, the pleasure cruises on the River Wyre keep floating on by.

Livestream playing May 28th - June 26th