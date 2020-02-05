WONDERLAND Heads to Warrington as Charity Teams up With Leading Arts Organisation

This new project sees the Warrington charity partner up with the Royal Opera House - one of the most highly-regarded arts venues in the world - for an exciting education project.

The Royal Opera House's Create and Dance programme offers creative learning for primary and secondary schools by delivering a range of digital and classroom-based activities.

This particular workshop is based on the Royal Ballet's production of Alice's Adventures Under Ground, and has been developed in collaboration with teachers to ensure strong links to the curriculum whilst developing children's understanding of dance and unlocking their creativity and imagination.

The programme offers dedicated teacher training, classroom films and detailed lesson plans to equip schools with the tools they need to deliver a top-quality arts education right here in Warrington.

Leah Biddle, Cultural Manager for Culture Warrington, said: "We're so excited to be working with such a prestigious organisation.

"The Royal Opera House has a worldwide reputation for its excellence in live performance, so to be able to share their expertise with Warrington schools is an absolute privilege.

"What makes this programme particularly special is its Alice in Wonderland theme, which I hope will really capture the students' imaginations and allow them to explore our unique Warrington heritage in a creative way."

The Create and Dance programme will take place at Pyramid Arts Centre on Friday 6 March and is suitable for Key Stages One, Two and Three. Teachers do not need previous dance knowledge to take part.

Bookings cost £50 per school (with two members of staff attending) and can be made online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CD201920.

Listings information

Royal Opera House Create and Dance Programme

Friday 6 March, 9am - 4pm

Admission: £50 (including two members of staff)

Location: Pyramid Arts Centre, Palmyra Square South, Warrington, WA1 1JB

Book: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CD201920.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You