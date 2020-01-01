WOMEN RULE BROADWAY Is Transferring To Vault Festival 2020 For Two Performances Only

(Wo)men Rule Broadway is transferring across the pond and we're bringing the West End Edition to Vault Festival 2020 for 2 performances only, Friday 6th and 20th March.

a??Originally created by Kelly Rogers & Genevieve Flati in 2016, (Wo)men Rule Broadway is a musical cabaret review where women sing songs that were originally written for men. That's right, we are taking back all the good parts and not just sitting by to be arm candy! We're sick of being written as the girl that sits around and waits for the guy to do something, or is only valued for her looks. The West End Edition marks the international debut of (Wo)men Rule Broadway, and will be directed by Kelly Coughlin. The cast will be stacked with current and/or former West End performers, and a portion of the ticket sales will be donated to a charity supporting women.

We'll be exploring roles that are not typically written for women, challenging societal views and expectations of how women are cast, and bucking the system of how women are historically expected to behave is at the heart of our energetic, jam-packed programme. This show is not about proving that "women can hang with/be just like men," but rather to show that women, like men, are fully complex human beings with more inside of us than what society has given us permission to show.

Lights Down Productions was set up in January 2018 by Caley Powell to produce female led new writing and our first play 'Hear Me Howl' by Lydia Rynne had WIP showings at The Landor Space (March 2018), The Plymouth Fringe (May 2018), a 2 week run at The Old Red Lion Theatre (September 2018) & 6 performances at the Vault Festival 2019. Other credits as a Producer include: 'Might Never Happen' at The Kings Head Theatre (May 2016), 'Dubailand' at the Finborough Theatre (February 2017) and 'A Great Fear Of Shallow Living' at Zoo Southside, Edinburgh Fringe 2017. She also co-produced 'The Net' by Zoë Guzy-Sprague with Starbound Theatre at Tristan Bates Theatre (August 2019) and 'Shards' by Catherine O'Shea at Camden People's Theatre (August 2019) both as part of The Camden Fringe 2019. She also produced 'Blood On The Clocktower Live' at The Old Red Lion Theatre as part of the London Horror Festival (October 2019).

Rebecca Lyle is a freelance theatre producer based in London. She originally trained as an actor, producer and director at the University of Leeds leaving with a First Class Honours degree in Theatre and Performance. Whilst there she produced 'The Marriage of Figaro' (January 2018), 'Sweet Charity' (March 2018) and 'Liz', a new comedy musical at Edinburgh Fringe (theSpace on North Bridge, August 2018).

Recently she has completed an MA in Creative Producing from Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, and produced two new pieces of writing, 'WINDED' and 'Little Fools' at Catalyst Festival (July 2019). Since graduating she produced Blueleaf Theatre's three week production of 'Mites' at Tristan Bates (October 2019), is the season producer for Nuu Theatre's upcoming 'Nuu Dawn Season' (October 2020) and is producing again at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2020 with a new piece of writing, 'Donna Summer Nights'.

Kelly Coughlin is a director, actor, and musician. She has taught and directed music her entire professional career, including countless musicals at the school level. Most recently she has completed her MA in Text and Performance from RADA/Birkbeck College with a focus on directing. Her work in musical theatre focuses on new writing and original productions, having assistant directed with a new musical festival at the Tristan Bates Theatre in London, Embrace Festival in 2019 and worked with New Musicals Inc. for the Hollywood Fringe Festival. She is currently working on writing a new musical. She has performed improv comedy and sketches all over the Los Angeles area - performing at the Upright Citizens Brigade, The Improv Space, Second City, iO West, The Impro Lab, and several other theaters. Her television roles include commercial work, and her prime network television debut will be in the upcoming HBO/Sky Atlantic show Avenue 5, created by Armando Iannucci that is set to premiere on January 19, 2020.

