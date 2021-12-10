WHITE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL Announces UK Tour For Winter 2022

Made at Curve's production of Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS will return in 2022. The much-loved stage adaptation of the timeless classic will embark on a brand-new UK tour for the festive season, opening on Tuesday 22 November 2022 at Nottingham Theatre Royal, before visiting the Sunderland Empire and Liverpool Empire. Full casting will be announced in due course.

A romantic comedy to warm hearts of all ages, WHITE CHRISTMAS features the beloved songs "Blue Skies", "Sisters", "I Love A Piano", "Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep)" and the most famous festive song of all... "White Christmas".

Join veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as - fuelled by love - the all-singing, all-dancing duo follow the stunning Haynes Sisters, Betty & Judy to a Vermont lodge for a special Christmas show. Their journey takes a misstep, and their rhythm is thrown off when they discover the lodge happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's old Army General, who is in desperate need of their help.

WHITE CHRISTMAS has Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin and a Book by David Ives and Paul Blake. It is based on the original production by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Annie, Breakfast at Tiffany's). It is directed by Ian Talbot OBE (High Society, Anything Goes) and choreographed by two-time Olivier Award-winning choreographer Stephen Mear CBE (Mary Poppins, Gypsy). Set Design is by Michael Taylor and Costume Design is by Diego Pitarch. Musical Supervision is by Stephen Brooker, Lighting Design by Mark Henderson and Sound Design by Tom Marshall. Orchestrations are by Larry Blank with New Musical arrangements by Jason Carr.

Presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of R&H Theatricals.

WHITE CHRISTMAS is produced by Jamie Wilson, Mark Goucher, Gavin Kalin and Kevin McCollum with Hunter Arnold, Jason Haigh-Ellery, Laurence Myers, InTheatre, Curve and Carlos Candal.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 22 November - Saturday 26 November 2022

NOTTINGHAM THEATRE ROYAL

www.trch.co.uk

ON SALE 17 DECEMBER 2021

Monday 28 November - Saturday 3 December 2022

SUNDERLAND EMPIRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

ON SALE 16 DECEMBER 2021

Tuesday 6 December - Saturday 31 December 2022

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

ON SALE 16 DECEMBER 2021