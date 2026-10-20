WHISKEY & SODA Will Come to Studio 27, White Rock Theatre

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Whiskey and Soda, a comedy play by Ben Randall, will come to Studio 27, White Rock Theatre, Hastings in November. Directed by Hugo Trebels, the performance will take place on 26th November, 2026.

SYNOPSIS

It is December 17th, 1979. Margaret Thatcher is visiting Washington D.C. Whilst preparing for her first speech at the White House, she invites a guest for drinks. The guest is John Lennon. Thatcher has a deal for John that could change the course of his life. With her typical wit she tries to persuade the singer to accept her offer. Their fears of the past and their dreams of the future come to the surface. It is these powerful beliefs and their force of personality that leads to a dramatic and explosive finale.

Shortly after, John would go onto to write his last but legendary album, Double Fantasy and Margaret would deliver to the White House one of her most notorious speeches. Was it all because of these drinks...? IMAGINE THE PARTY!

BACKGROUND

Whiskey and Soda won the Best New Play competition at the Stables Theatre, where it had its premiere in 2022. The reviews and audience reaction was so positive that it returned later that year. In 2023, Whiskey and Soda also had a run in the United States, again to great reviews. The show has returned and this is the first show of its tour around the U.K. Reviews have said the show is, 'Stunning' 'Superb' 'Almost perfect'.

BIOGRAPHIES

Margaret Thatcher: Clare McKervey

Clare is an Irish actor who trained in Dublin. Recent roles have included Clapurnia/Soothsayer/Third Citizen in Julius Caesar and Xena/Eve in Momme Domme: How to be a Domme 101. Clare is delighted to be taking on the role of Margaret Thatcher and thinks it will be an excellent challenge.

John Lennon: Matthew McGoldrick

Matthew trained at Rose Bruford. He has performed in various roles as part of the Camden Fringe Festival, Riverside Studios' Bitesize Festival, and The Hounslow Arts Centre's Summer and Autumn seasons. This is Matthew's first involvement with Brandalised Productions.

Director: Hugo Trebels

Hugo trained in The Netherlands at Stichting Musical Vught. In London he trained at the Miss Saigon Training Scheme. He further trained in the Meisner Technique at the Impulse Company in London. As actor he has appeared in various productions in The Netherlands, London and New York. Some highlights include Harvest Carruthers in Perfecting the Kiss at the NuBox Theater / John DeSotelle Studio (NYC), ensemble in Jesus Christ Superstar (NL) and various workers and The Man in Fear and Misery of the Third Reich at the well-renowned Brockley Jack Theatre (London). Under the guidance of Paula D'Alessandris at Mind The Gap Theatre in NY, Hugo gained experience as a director and directed a number of short plays for the BritBits festivals in New York.

Following his move to Hastings, he took an extended break from professional theatre and joined the local community theatre company at The Stables Theatre and Arts Centre. He joined the Council as Treasurer and the Production & Programming Team for the theatre.

He directed five productions in his time at The Stables Theatre, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Doubt, a Parable, The Last Five Years, A Single Man (a regional premiere!) and The One Good Thing. He is the Founder and Director of You Blinked Productions and has formed a partnership with Paula D'Alessandris from Mind The Gap Theatre in New York to co-produce work in both New York and London. He is also the Co-Founder and Co-Director of Lupine Productions – a new production company he has formed with Jamie Seaton who was his Stage Manager and Assistant Director on his productions at The Stables Theatre. Hugo is truly grateful to Ben Randall for the opportunity to direct this wonderful new play Whiskey and Soda.

Writer/Producer: Ben Randall

Ben grew up in Staplecross near Hastings. When he was 16 he undertook his first stand up gig in Bexhill. It was from that day that he knew what he wanted to do. When he told his friends that he was planning on being a comic, everyone laughed. Thinking this was good thing, Ben moved to London and joined the comedy circuit. It was then that things took a strange and unexpected turn. After devising a script for a late night cabaret he was offered an opportunity to write for a children's animation series, created by Martin Gates Productions. Having had enough of leaving the stage to the sound of his own laughter, Ben decided to stop stand up comedy and started writing full time.

Since then, Ben has been fortunate enough to work on many animation series including 2 BAFTA award winning series Bob the Builder and Jim Henson's The Hoobs. After this he became a series runner and in-house writer for several years. Ben has also written stage scripts for various one man shows, musicals and pantomimes. Bard Times, Ben's most recent play, which was first performed in 2024 to great houses, will also be undertaking a UK tour some time next year.

Whiskey and Soda had its debut at the Stables Theatre in Hastings in 2022 and has gone on to be performed several times since, even being be performed in 2023 in the United States. Ben is looking forward to seeing the audience's reactions as Mrs Thatcher and John Lennon make their way around the UK, in Whiskey and Soda.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 14 Hrs 46 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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