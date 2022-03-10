WHAT WILL GEORGE DO? A New Interactive Digital Adventure Announced

What Will George Do?! is the delightfully playful tale of a dog who wants to be good but just can't resist temptation. Adapted from the Oh No, George! picture book by multi-award winning author and illustrator Chris Haughton and stage show by Can't Sit Still, this new digital pursuit is for every child (and adult) whose best intentions sometimes go awry...

George sees something in the kitchen.

It's cake!

I said I'd be good, George thinks, but I LOVE cake. What will George do?

In this digital production provided via the freely available interactive Eko platform, each time George faces a dilemma, the audience decides for themselves - What Will George Do? - by selecting an option on their device, and seeing where their decision leads George.

What Will George Do? uses acrobatics, music, integrated sign language and animation to bring George's chaotic and joyful escapades to life through 5 short choice driven episodes which can be enjoyed watched one after the other or as standalone stories.

The new decision based digital adventure What Will George Do? has been commissioned by The Space who commission and support work which delivers greater access to the arts using digital platforms and content.

Catherine Boot, Artistic Director at Can't Sit Still and Director of What Will George Do? said "We hope that 'What Will George Do?' will be a brand new way for audiences to enjoy the brilliantly mischievous story of George, whether that's at home or in the classroom. We want to put children in the driver's seat, allowing them to make their own choices and experience the consequences of their decisions!"

Chris Haughton author of Oh No, George! said "I am very excited about working with Can't Sit Still on an interactive digital show. With my picture books I try to make them as 'interactive' and engaging as possible. Many of the pages in my books ask questions to the reader: "What will George do?" I think those pages are really what make the reader engage. We cannot help but picture what might happen and then we want to know what actually happens and we turn the page. The possibilities with this interactive show I think are very interesting and I can't wait to see children engage with it."

Fiona Morris, CEO and Creative Director of The Space said" The Space is both delighted and excited to be supporting Can't Sit Still in a new digital and interactive adaptation of What Will George Do? It's great to see Chris Haughton's award-winning picture book being reimagined in this way. The combination of great storytelling, acrobatics, music, integrated sign language and animation will ensure an inclusive approach and allow young audiences to make choices and engage in the decision making process in an innovative way."

All episodes of What Will George Do? will be available for FREE on the Eko Platform and from Can't Sit Still's website from Monday 11 April 2022 in time to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Oh No, George! picture book this April.