WE WILL ROCK YOU Cast Revealed at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Full casting has been announced for WE WILL ROCK YOU as Bilston Operatic Company celebrates 99 years at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre!

Written by Ben Elton and powered by the timeless music of Queen, WE WILL ROCK YOU became a phenomenon in London's West End, running for 12 years at the Dominion Theatre before touring the world to standing ovations and thunderous applause. Now, after 99 years, Bilston Operatic Company are rocking the Grand and head into their centenary year with an epic new production of the hit rock musical from Tuesday 29 September – Saturday 3 October 2026.

Bilston Operatic Company was established in 1927 with their debut production The Pirates of Penzance at Bilston Theatre Royal. The Company first performed at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in 1958 with Oklahoma! and WE WILL ROCK YOU will be the company's 64th production at the Grand.

That's the future forced upon the next generation on the iPlanet, where the ruthless Killer Queen has outlawed live music, aided by her henchman Khashoggi. Creativity is crushed, and only computer-generated sounds remain. But there is a prophecy: a Dreamer will rise, rediscover the lost instruments, and bring the power of rock back to the world. Enter Galileo Figaro and Scaramouche, two misfits who join the rebel Bohemians on a quest that leads to the ruins of Wembley Stadium – and to the guitar that can spark a revolution.

Connor Welch will play Galileo with Lara Pugh as Scaramouche. Connor is delighted to be joining Bilston Operatic Company for WE WILL ROCK YOU and is super excited to take on his dream role of Galileo. As a teenager, Connor performed in WE WILL ROCK YOU twice and so it feels like a full circle moment for him to perform the show once again, this time as leading man! Originally from Northumberland, Connor has called the West Midlands home since 2018 and has been performing on stages across the region ever since. Recent roles include Double J in Saturday Night Fever at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre earlier this year, Courfeyrac in Les Misérables, Billy Lawlor in 42nd Street, and Benny Andersson in an ABBA tribute band!

Lara Pugh is from Wolverhampton and is thrilled to be playing Scaramouche in We Will Rock You. Most recently, she appeared as Mommy Bear in Goldilocks and the Three Bears and Urleen in Footloose. Prior to these roles, Lara performed in Bilston productions of Peter Pan and Kinky Boots. Her first show with Bilston was The King & I when she was 6 years old and she is delighted to be returning to the stage with her Bilston theatre family once again.

Lara said; “I've been really enjoying the rehearsal process for We Will Rock You – it's been such a fun challenge getting to know Scaramouche and bringing her character to life. Working with the creative team has been amazing, and the whole company are an absolute dream to work with. I can't wait for audiences to see the show and experience the incredible music, energy and heart that makes We Will Rock You so special.”

Connor and Lara are joined by Stacey Lovett as Killer Queen, Jon Ranwell as Khashoggi, Alec White as Brit, Stacey Smith as Oz, Greg Yates as Buddy and Matt Elson as the Teacher.

The cast is completed by Issy Checketts, Darcy Tombs, Chloe Shipley, Olivia McDermott, Liv Duffield, Joseph Dowen, Martyn Davies, Katie Walker, Amy Evans, Lee Ellis-Powell, Elise Dunn, Chloe Shipley, Gemma Dempsy, Hope Telford-Jones, Jason Green, Amy Frost, Nick Harrison, Alison Inns, Nikki Jewell and Ruby Owen.

Elise Dunn will understudy Scaramouche and Katie Walker will understudy Killer Queen.

WE WILL ROCK YOU is directed by Tye Harris and choreographed by Adam Partridge. Musical Direction is by Gareth Howard with Sam Deakin as Assistant Musical Director.

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...