EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Announces 10th Anniversary Tour Casting

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EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE has announced that Ashcon Rahmani and Rebecca Trehearn will be playing the roles of Jamie and Margaret New for the 10th Anniversary tour commencing in January 2027, coming to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from February 23 - 27, 2027.

Following a record-breaking three-year West End residency, two sold-out UK & Ireland Tours and Amazon Studios award-winning film, the critically acclaimed musical EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE will feature a brand-new song from Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae. The tour will open in Leeds, ten years after the original opening at the Sheffield Crucible prior to the West End, national tours and playing across the world including USA, Korea, Japan and Italy. Jamie is coming home to the UK again for possibly the last time.

Nica Burns, Producer, said “We are absolutely delighted to be celebrating the 10th anniversary of this joyous contemporary musical, EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE which has been such a success all over the world. Ashcon Rahmani making his stage debut as Jamie is a three-strike talent – he can act, sing and dance – and is real find. Rebecca Trehearn as his mother Margaret is a much-loved staple of the West End. We are so lucky to have these talented players in the central roles of mother and son.

Jonathan Butterell, Director, said “We could not be more thrilled and delighted to celebrate the announcement of our 10th anniversary tour with Ashcon and Rebecca as Jamie and Margaret. Our story tells of the courage of a glorious 16-year-old stepping out into the world. How fitting that this is Ashcon’s debut and he will be held in the arms of the extraordinary Rebecca Trehearn. We are so excited to send them off together on their journey around the country spreading the joy of our show.”

Ashcon Rahmani said “I am beyond thrilled to be making my professional debut playing Jamie in the 10th anniversary tour of EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE. I grew up with this show, it was the representation I needed as a young queer boy from the north of England to know this could all be possible for me one day, so to step into those stilettoes and become the representation I once had is truly a dream come true. Jamie is iconic and I feel incredibly grateful and excited to start this journey and be sharing the stage with the wonderful Rebecca Trehearn playing my onstage mum.”

Rebecca Trehearn said “I’m thrilled to be joining the UK tour cast of EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE to play Margaret, and to be reuniting with a creative team I adore. The relationship between Margaret and Jamie is truly special and I’m so looking forward to performing alongside Ashcon and the rest of the company. The musical’s celebration of courage, acceptance and being unapologetically yourself feels as relevant now as it did 10 years ago and I can’t wait to be part of this beautiful and uplifting show.”

Ashcon Rahmani, originally from Rotherham, is a recent graduate of The Urdang Academy.

After training extensively in musical theatre for the past 6 years, he is thrilled to be making his professional debut as Jamie New in the 10th anniversary production of EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE.



Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum (Rebecca Trehearn) and surrounded by his friends, Jamie (Ashcon Rahmani) overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Tickets for EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE are on sale now at the Grand Theatre's website.

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