WALK OF SHAME Comes To Online@TheSpaceUK

Glass Half Full Theatre and Lights Down Productions presents 'Walk of Shame' by Stephanie Silver and Amelia Marshall-Lovsey at Online@theSpaceUK, launching on 8th January and available to watch for free until 31 January, 2021.

For Liam it's a night of glory. For Alice it's a walk of shame.

'Walk Of Shame' is a two-hander play about sexual consent. Through two intersecting monologues, we follow the stories of Alice and Liam and the events around a night out in the city.

The show places the audience's prejudices and unconscious bias at the forefront as a tale of one night evolves and this play is not for the light hearted.

The project originally began life as a monologue for Alice written by Amelia Marshall-Lovesy, and Stephanie Silver created Liam's side to the story to fully explore the theme of sexual consent.

The show has previously been performed at multiple scratch nights before extending to an hour long piece for a week long run at the White Bear Theatre.

The show was headed to The Space for Edinburgh 2020 but has been postponed until 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic but a 20 minute section of the play has been selected to take part in Online@theSpaceUK Season 2 which will be presented on YouTube and on The Space's website from 8th to 31st January: https://online.thespaceuk.com