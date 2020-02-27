Visible Announces Full Cast For The World Premiere Of FIVE CHARACTERS IN SEARCH OF A GOOD NIGHT'S SLEEP

ViSiBLE, a theatre company dedicated to creating work focused on later life, today announce the full cast for the world première of Five Characters in Search of a Good Night's Sleep, devised by Mike Alfreds and Sonja Linden with the company - Geraldine Alexander, Andrew Hawkins, Sally Knyvette, Gary Lilburn and Vincenzo Nicoli. The production, directed by Alfreds, opens at Southwark Playhouse on 29 April and runs until 23 May.

Five insomniacs try to make it through the night. From dusk to dawn, they struggle with a crisis in their lives which they must resolve by morning. Increasingly conscious of their shortening futures and lengthening pasts, they fill their nights with distracting activities, desperate sleep techniques, evaluations of their lives, delusions, fears, panics and utter foolishness as they prepare to face the day.

Five Characters in Search of a Good Night's Sleep has been developed over a two-year period through a series of workshop in which all the material for the play was created by the actors led by the director Mike Alfreds.

Box Office: 020 7407 0234

southwarkplayhouse.co.uk





