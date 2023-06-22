Video: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's A JOYOUS JAMAICAN CONVERSATION is Available to Stream in Celebration of Windrush 75

To celebrate Windrush Day in 2022, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre produced A JOYOUS JAMAICAN CONVERSATION, an in-conversation celebration of Jamaica's Windrush Generation, which received its premiere a year ago today.

This year, to mark the 75th anniversary of Windrush, the film is being made available to stream for free on YouTube until Sunday 25 June.

A JOYOUS JAMAICAN CONVERSATON shows a roundtable discussion hosted by Tonia Daley-Campbell featuring the personal memories of respected local resident Mr Reuben Campbell, who arrived in Wolverhampton from Jamaica in 1962 to forge a new life, which included running the city's Rising Star Club.

In his 60 years settled in the UK, Mr Campbell had never been to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, despite a huge love of music and theatre. It took the programming of Rush Theatre Company's RUSH - A Joyous Jamaican Journey in November 2021 to entice him through the doors of the Grand. RUSH Theatre Company return to the Grand Theatre tonight (22 June 2023) with their show, celebrating Windrush Day alongside a series of other events including artistic commissions by young creatives from Wolverhampton's Caribbean community and a pop up stall from Windrush Legal Clinic.

Associate Director of Audiences & Communication Vicky Price said; “we are hugely grateful to Mr Campbell and his daughter Carole for championing the Grand Theatre and the work we do here within our local community. We are a stage for everyone and we strive to tell everyone's story the best we can. Through a close relationship with Tonia Daley Campbell and members of RUSH Theatre Company, who appear in the film, we are going from strength to strength, with consistently growing audience numbers.”