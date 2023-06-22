Video: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's A JOYOUS JAMAICAN CONVERSATION is Available to Stream in Celebration of Windrush 75

The film is being made available to stream for free on YouTube until Sunday 25 June.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo 2 BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today
Review: ASSASSINS, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo 4 Review: ASSASSINS, Chichester Festival Theatre

Video: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's A JOYOUS JAMAICAN CONVERSATION is Available to Stream in Celebration of Windrush 75

To celebrate Windrush Day in 2022, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre produced A JOYOUS JAMAICAN CONVERSATION, an in-conversation celebration of Jamaica's Windrush Generation, which received its premiere a year ago today.

This year, to mark the 75th anniversary of Windrush, the film is being made available to stream for free on YouTube until Sunday 25 June.

A JOYOUS JAMAICAN CONVERSATON shows a roundtable discussion hosted by Tonia Daley-Campbell featuring the personal memories of respected local resident Mr Reuben Campbell, who arrived in Wolverhampton from Jamaica in 1962 to forge a new life, which included running the city's Rising Star Club.

In his 60 years settled in the UK, Mr Campbell had never been to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, despite a huge love of music and theatre. It took the programming of Rush Theatre Company's RUSH - A Joyous Jamaican Journey in November 2021 to entice him through the doors of the Grand. RUSH Theatre Company return to the Grand Theatre tonight (22 June 2023) with their show, celebrating Windrush Day alongside a series of other events including artistic commissions by young creatives from Wolverhampton's Caribbean community and a pop up stall from Windrush Legal Clinic.

Associate Director of Audiences & Communication Vicky Price said; “we are hugely grateful to Mr Campbell and his daughter Carole for championing the Grand Theatre and the work we do here within our local community. We are a stage for everyone and we strive to tell everyone's story the best we can. Through a close relationship with Tonia Daley Campbell and members of RUSH Theatre Company, who appear in the film, we are going from strength to strength, with consistently growing audience numbers.”



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Full Cast Revealed For THE FULL MONTY UK Tour Starring Jake Quickenden, Danny Hatchard, an Photo
Full Cast Revealed For THE FULL MONTY UK Tour Starring Jake Quickenden, Danny Hatchard, and Bill Ward

Full casting has been announcedfor the UK Tour of Simon Beaufoy's THE FULL MONTY, opening at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham from 14 September 2023.

2
Punchdrunk Production of THE BURNT CITY Sets Closing Date Photo
Punchdrunk Production of THE BURNT CITY Sets Closing Date

Following a record-breaking eighteen months in London, the final performance of Punchdrunk's The Burnt City will be held on 24 September 2023, at the end of the current booking period. 

3
AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year Photo
AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

The Curve production of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL is returning to the UK! Learn more about the upcoming UK tour here!

4
Fiona Allen Will Embark on UK Tour This Autumn Photo
Fiona Allen Will Embark on UK Tour This Autumn

Fiona Allen, the star and co-writer of Emmy and Bafta award winning TV series ‘Smack The Pony’, has announced her first stand-up tour starting this Autumn.  This follows her debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with her show ‘On The Run’.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Video
Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Video
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wing Scuffle Spectacular
Leyton Jubilee Park (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Showcase, Nottingham CDL (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
ODEON, Liverpool Switch Island (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Hever Castle (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Arts Picturehouse (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Curzon Oxford (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Harbour Lights Picturehouse (6/28-6/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You