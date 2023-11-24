Video: Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS

The production is currently playing at the Yvonne Arnaud in Guildford.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

An all new trailer has been released for Frantic Assembly's electrifying new adaptation of Metamorphosis. The production is currently playing at the Yvonne Arnaud in Guildford until Saturday then Bristol Old Vic (10 – 20 Jan 2024), Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (23 – 27 Jan 2024), Lyric Hammersmith (1 Feb – 2 March 2024).

Check out the video below!

One morning Gregor Samsa awakes to find himself changed. To those around him he is dangerous, untouchable vermin. Worse than that, he is a burden.

A word said, an action out of place, the opening of old wounds, none of which can be undone. Until now Gregor has woken every morning, quietly left to take the same train, and worked to pay off the family debt. But that world explodes on this morning of brutal metamorphosis.

In our first new commission since 2019, Frantic Assembly and Lemn Sissay OBE collaborate on this thrilling new version of Metamorphosis. Combining the fluidity and lyricism of Lemn Sissay’s adaptation and Frantic’s uncompromising physicality, this promises to be an unmissable retelling of Franz Kafka’s shocking tale of cruelty and kindness; a visceral and vital depiction of humans struggling within a system that crushes them under its heel.

Commissioned and Produced by Frantic Assembly, in a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth, Curve, MAST Mayflower Studios and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.


Frantic Assembly - Metamorphosis short trailer from Frantic Assembly on Vimeo.





