Video: Ruby Joyce Releases 'Boy Pitch'

Hailing from Manchester, Ruby Joyce brings modern youth culture in a new digestible take of dream pop and shoegaze rhythm.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Hailing from Manchester, Ruby Joyce brings modern youth culture in a new digestible take of dream pop and shoegaze rhythm. Inspired by the likes of The Smiths, The Sundays, Alvvays and Holly Humberstone, Ruby normalises the vulnerabilities of insecurity, body-image, and the helplessness found in observing her closest friends' mental health. A journey that proves emotive, the artist has defined her almost neo-soul sound with anticipated release: 'BOY PITCH'.

Ruby reflects on her lyricism and creativity in storytelling when stating: 'Boy Pitch' is about my best friend's struggle with her mental health and how I've stopped trying to give her unqualified advice on how to feel better. Instead I decided it was better to take her mind off everything by talking about things that didn't really matter, like boys. It's based on conversations we've actually had, and the first time I showed it to her, I gave her no context and after the first 3 lines she asked if it was about her lol...

"Treading the line between specificity and relatability is an art, and Joyce does it well" - The Luna Collective

Backed by a band of highly accomplished musicians, Ruby's live performance captivates with "spellbinding vocals" and "sultry, emotional records with an unwavering intrigue". After being featured on The Voice UK, shortlisted for Truck Festival 2022, supporting Eva Lazarus at YES Manchester on the Brandy Kisses tour, Oculate UK states that "it seems clear... Ruby Joyce is a name that will become familiar to many".



New Vic Theatre, New Earth Theatre and Tiata Fahodzi to Provide Opportunities for Emerging Photo
New Vic Theatre, New Earth Theatre and Tiata Fahodzi to Provide Opportunities for Emerging and Entry-Level Theatre Personnel
Kiln Sparks, a new one-week course as part of the New Vic Theatre's Kiln Network development programme in association with New Earth Theatre and tiata fahodzi, will provide an opportunity for emerging and entry-level theatre personnel from under-represented groups to get experience working in-the-round at Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre.
CINDERELLA Comes to Storyhouse This Christmas Season Photo
CINDERELLA Comes to Storyhouse This Christmas Season
The most beloved fairytale of them all will enchant family audiences at Storyhouse this Christmas – oh yes it will!  Cinderella comes to the Storyhouse stage from Friday 1 December to Saturday 6 January 2024 in an unmissable new adaptation. 
Mercury Theatre Announces SLEEPING BEAUTY as 2023 Pantomime Photo
Mercury Theatre Announces SLEEPING BEAUTY as 2023 Pantomime
After two years of record-breaking sales, Mercury Theatre today announce their new pantomime for Christmas 2023, Sleeping Beauty, which is now on sale.  The production will star pantomime royalty and Mercury Theatre regulars Antony Stuart-Hicks and Dale Superville.
SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto Comes to the Epstein Theatre This Easter Photo
SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto Comes to the Epstein Theatre This Easter
Step into an enchanted world of beautiful princesses, handsome princes and evil fairies at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre this Easter.

