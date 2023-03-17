Video: Ruby Joyce Releases 'Boy Pitch'

Hailing from Manchester, Ruby Joyce brings modern youth culture in a new digestible take of dream pop and shoegaze rhythm. Inspired by the likes of The Smiths, The Sundays, Alvvays and Holly Humberstone, Ruby normalises the vulnerabilities of insecurity, body-image, and the helplessness found in observing her closest friends' mental health. A journey that proves emotive, the artist has defined her almost neo-soul sound with anticipated release: 'BOY PITCH'.

Ruby reflects on her lyricism and creativity in storytelling when stating: 'Boy Pitch' is about my best friend's struggle with her mental health and how I've stopped trying to give her unqualified advice on how to feel better. Instead I decided it was better to take her mind off everything by talking about things that didn't really matter, like boys. It's based on conversations we've actually had, and the first time I showed it to her, I gave her no context and after the first 3 lines she asked if it was about her lol...

"Treading the line between specificity and relatability is an art, and Joyce does it well" - The Luna Collective

Backed by a band of highly accomplished musicians, Ruby's live performance captivates with "spellbinding vocals" and "sultry, emotional records with an unwavering intrigue". After being featured on The Voice UK, shortlisted for Truck Festival 2022, supporting Eva Lazarus at YES Manchester on the Brandy Kisses tour, Oculate UK states that "it seems clear... Ruby Joyce is a name that will become familiar to many".