Video: Cast Set and Trailer Released For DEATHTRAP at The Mill at Sonning Theatre

Performances run February 8 - March 30.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

The cast has been announced for Ira Levin’s thrilling and deadly game of cat and mouse, DEATHTRAP, directed by Tam Williams, and playing at The Mill at Sonning Theatre from February 8 - March 30.

Check out the trailer below!

Sidney Bruhl, a once-successful playwright now struggling for a hit, has invited the younger and aspiring writer, Clifford Andersen, to his home to discuss Clifford’s brilliant new play. However, as the night unfolds, it becomes clear that things are not as they seem. As tension builds and dark secrets are revealed, Sidney and Clifford become embroiled in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Nerve jangling thriller DEATHTRAP never fails to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with unexpected plot twists, whip-smart dialogue, and tons of suspense. It is a thrilling theatrical experience that will leave you guessing until the very end.

Ira Levin is recognised as one of the most accomplished writers of suspense and horror fiction of all time. His most popular novels, including Rosemary’s Baby, The Stepford Wives, The Boys from Brazil were all adapted into successful films, as was his play DEATHTRAP in 1982, starring Michael Caine and Christopher Reeve. 

DEATHTRAP holds the record for the longest- running comedy-thriller on Broadway with almost 1800 performances, and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Play.

Cast:

Nick Waring (Sidney Bruhl)  
London and West End theatre credits include: UNDER MILK WOOD, THE MOUSETRAP, DEMOCRACY, TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE, HAYFEVER, STAR QUALITY, TONIGHT AT 8.30, FRANK’S WILD YEARS, TRUMBO. He played Dorian Gray in PORTRAIT OF DORIAN GRAY and Caesar in ANTHONY AND CLEOPATRA with Vanessa Redgrave. 

George Watkins (Clifford Anderson)
Theatre includes Salieri in AMADEUS (Northcott Theatre). Recent TV work includes playing Lord Morrison in BRIDGERTON Season 2(Netflix ) and BBC1’s SILENT WITNESS, due for transmission in early 2024. Films include Universal’s THE HUNTSMAN: WINTER’S WAR. 

Philip Childs (Porter Milgrim)
Recent theatre credits include: the 70th anniversary cast of THE MOUSETRAP (West End); ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES, THE MUSICAL (West End); Sting’s musical  THE LAST SHIP (Toronto); LONG DAY’S  JOURNEY INTO NIGHT (West End, New York & Los Angeles); PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT (UK & International Tour); WICKED (West End).

Emily Raymond (Myra Bruhl)
Theatre includes: LADIES IN LAVENDER (Frinton), KNEEBONE CADILLAC (Drum Theatre Plymouth), RICHARD III & ROMEO & JULIET (Shakespeare’s Rose York), REBECCA (Knee High Tour), ABIGAIL’S PARTY (Menier Chocolate Factory), THE HEIRESS (Mill at Sonning), KING LEAR, ROMEO AND JULIET, THE RIVALS, A COMEDY OF ERRORS, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM, ZENOBIA, THE CHANGELING, A JOVIAL CREW, ALL’S WELL THAT END’S WELL, THE BEGGAR’S OPERA (all at the RSC).

Issy van Randwyck (Helga ten Dorp)
Theatre includes DAZZLING DIVAS - writer and performer (Offie Award Nomination) and HayFever (Mill at Sonning); THE BOYFRIEND (Menier Chocolate Factory); ROUGH CROSSING (tour); ANYTHING THAT FLIES (Jermyn Street Theatre); THE GO BETWEEN (Aldwych Theatre); A FURTHER EDUCATION, RAVING and NO NAUGHTY BITS (Hampstead Theatre); CLOSER THAN EVER (Offie Award Nomination), ANYONE CAN WHISTLE (Offie Award Nomination).

Creative team:

Director Tam Williams
Set Designer Michael Holt
Costume Designer Natalie Titchener
Lighting Designer Graham Weymouth
Sound Design Technical Team at The Mill at Sonning
Fight Director Jonathan Leverett  
Casting Kate Plantin CDG




