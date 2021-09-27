VIRGINIA WOOLF: KILLING THE ANGEL Comes to Theatre Royal Winchester Next Month

A new one woman play with music - Virginia Woolf: Killing the Angel - heads to Theatre Royal Winchester on Thursday 14 October.

The play weaves the life of writer Virginia Woolf as expressed in her own words, with music and songs by female composers who were her contemporaries - much of which is out of print and rarely performed.

Through Woolf's writing, the play reveals her troubled childhood and her views on literature, the Bloomsbury group, the challenges women faced as artists and how women's work has been omitted from histories of music and the arts.

Virginia Woolf: Killing the Angel is the latest collaboration between professional actor and classical singer Lucy Stevens and pianist Elizabeth Marcus, a Fellow and Professor of Harpsichord at Guildhall School of Music, following their previous acclaimed plays about women in music - Kathleen Ferrier: Whattalife! and Ethel Smyth: Grasp the Nettle.

Virginia Woolf: Killing the Angel will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Thursday 14 October at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call 01962 840 440.