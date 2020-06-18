VIDEO: Watch the Lyric Theatre's Full Production of GOOD VIBRATIONS

The full screening of the Lyric Theatre's Good Vibrations is now available to watch for just 24 hours from 8pm on 17th June.

Following the life of radical, rebel and music lover Terri Hooley on his mission to create an alternative Ulster, this is the feel good, rebellious, two-fingers-up production you need to see during lockdown!

This production was adapted for the stage by the same writing team behind film biopic, Colin Carberry and Glenn Patterson and was directed by Des Kennedy (Harry Potter & the Cursed Child) and choreographed by Jennifer Rooney.

Watch the stream below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You