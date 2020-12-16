Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: London Song Festival Presents GHOST LIGHTS: Ivor Novello and His Leading Ladies

London Song Festival's festival finale, Ghost Lights, has been specially commissioned for the 2020 season.

Dec. 16, 2020  

Ghost Lights is set on the empty stage of the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, on the 5th September 1939 when all theatres were closed due to the outbreak of WW2. Ivor Novello meets Mary Ellis, Dorothy Dickson and Elisabeth Welch to reminisce about their work and also their concerns for theatre and its survival.

London Song Festival's festival finale, Ghost Lights, has been specially commissioned for the 2020 season and also included the winning song selected from competition entries to compose a new song to close the first act of the production.

Check out the full production below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


