VIDEO: Jason Donovan Announces Withdrawal From DANCING ON ICE Following Back Injury

Jason Donovan has announced that he will be pulling out of Dancing On Ice due to an ongoing back injury. He made the announcement in a video on his social media accounts yesterday.

Donovan is the fifth celebrity to withdraw from the competition, after Denise Van Outen and Billie Shepherd were injured, and Rufus Hound and Joe-Warren Platt contracted Covid-19.

"I am devastated to announce that due to this ongoing back issue that occurred on Dancing on Ice about 10 days ago, and at the advice of my medical team in the show, that unfortunately I can't continue in the competition and therefore have to withdraw," Donovan said in his announcement. "We put so much work into getting to this point but I have to respect my health and I have to respect my body moving forward. That is my biggest priority."

Watch Donovan's announcement below:

Jason Donovan is an Australian actor and singer. He initially achieved fame in the Australian soap Neighbours, playing Scott Robinson, before beginning a career in music in 1988. In the UK he has sold over 3 million records. His debut album Ten Good Reasons was the highest-selling album in the UK in 1989, with sales of over 1.5 million. He has had four UK No. 1 singles, one of which was "Especially for You", his 1988 duet with fellow Neighbours co-star Kylie Minogue. He has also appeared in several stage musicals, most prominently in the lead role of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the early 1990s.