VIDEO: English National Ballet Streams BROKEN WINGS

English National Ballet has launched their series Wednesday Watch Parties with the 2016 production of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's critically acclaimed Broken Wings, featuring Tamara Rojo in the role of Frida Kahlo alongside legendary ballet star Irek Mukhamedov as Diego Rivera. The music, by Peter Salem, is performed by English National Ballet Philharmonic.

Their next Watch Party will be on April 29 at 7pm BST. They will be watching Dust by Akram Khan on Facebook and YouTube.





