VIDEO: Cheek By Jowl Offers Free Livestream Of MEASURE FOR MEASURE

Today, on Shakespeare's birthday, Cheek by Jowl offers a free livestream of their production of Measure for Measure on YouTube for 30 days. Directed by Declan Donnellan for Cheek by Jowl and Moscow Pushkin Drama Theatre, the production embarked on an international tour before opening at the Barbican on 16 April 2015. Performed in Russian with English subtitles, Measure for Measure joins the company's production of The Winter's Tale (2017) which will now be streamed until 25 May.

Watch the stream below!

With his unique brew of laughter and high seriousness, in Measure for Measure, Shakespeare dissects the nature of government, love, and justice - asking unsettling questions about how we are governed, exploring the "complex relationships between those in power, and ordinary citizens" (Kristina Matvienko).

Hailed in Moscow as 'a shattering portrait of contemporary Russia' (Novaya Gazeta), a corrupt government policing a chaotic city's convents, prisons and brothels is explored in Cheek by Jowl's Measure for Measure. Through 'a series of swiftly changing spectacular scenes' (Teatral) the production explodes as 'a real thriller, piercing the heart of the entire audience' (Mir 24).

Filmed in April 2015 at the Barbican, London. Produced by Cheek by Jowl and the Moscow Pushkin Drama Theatre.

Measure for Measure is suitable for ages 16+.





