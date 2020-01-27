VESSEL by Laura Wyatt O'Keefe Will Go On Tour

Vessel, Laura Wyatt O'Keefe's hard hitting multi award nominated play will tour the UK. The play is set on either side of Ireland's 2018 referendum on abortion. A right-to-choose activist uses her own pregnancy to bring a legal challenge against the Irish government.

See tour dates below!

20 March 8pm

Derry Playhouse Theatre and Arts Centre, 5-7 Artillery St, Derry, BT48 6RG,

£12/£10 028 7126 8027 www.derryplayhouse.co.uk

21 March 8pm

Armagh The Market Place Theatre & Arts Centre, Market St Armagh, BT61 7BW

£14.50/£12.50 028 3752 1820 www.marketplacearmagh.com

25 March 7.30pm

Bedford, The Place, Bradgate Road, Bedford MK40 3DE

£12/£10 01234 354321 www.theplacebedford.org.uk

26, 27 March 7pm

London Stratford Circus Arts Centre, Theatre Square, London E15 1BX

£15, £13 020 8279 1080 www.stratford-circus.com

Vessel will undertake an extensive English tour in September.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You