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Multi award-winning company ThisEgg will return to Shoreditch Town Hall with unfortunately, a new production exploring one of modern life's last taboos: money. Combining catwalk-inspired visuals and theatre, this new work examines how money quietly shapes our identities, relationships and sense of worth. Using wit, humour and emotional honesty, unfortunately invites audiences to reconsider not only what money means but what – and who – we truly value.

Presented through a deliberately non-linear theatrical landscape, unfortunately unravels the ways capitalism influences who we are, how we connect with one another and the stories we tell ourselves about success, security and worth. Rather than offering answers, the production creates space for curiosity and collective reflection around a subject that remains surprisingly difficult to discuss.

With unfortunately, two-time Scotsman Fringe First award-winning ThisEgg (A Little Inquest Into What We Are All Doing Here, Shoreditch Town Hall, Edinburgh Fringe 2024), continues their acclaimed tradition of creating socially engaged theatre that responds directly to contemporary life. An Associate Company at Shoreditch Town Hall for 2026, this exciting and relevant new work is part of the venue's 160th anniversary programme celebrating bold artistic voices.

Josie Dale-Jones comments, I find the feeling of trying to engage with capitalism completely overwhelming. I find our relationship with money impossible to understand. I don't think I think money is bad, but I do wonder if we could be using it better. I wanted to make something that looks directly at the human impact behind our transactions. Something that re-engages us with what the way we spend, save, share and earn money tells us about ourselves. Something that exposes the reality of what we value in the financial decisions we make – and have fun with it too!

Alongside the production, ThisEgg is partnering with Debt Justice, the national organisation working to end unjust debt, to present a series of free workshops exploring debt, power and inequality. Sessions include Ban the Bailiffs: How to Resist Bailiffs in Your Local Community (Saturday 22nd August, Tuesday 29th September) and Debt, Colonialism and the Climate Crisis (Saturday 26th September, Sunday 4th October). Offering practical tools and a shared space for collective action, the workshops extend the conversations explored in unfortunately beyond the stage, reflecting ThisEgg and Shoreditch Town Hall's commitment to using theatre as a catalyst for connection and social change.

Head of Culture Programme at Shoreditch Town Hall, Ellie Browning comments, We're delighted to announce unfortunately, the new production from Shoreditch Town Hall Associate Company ThisEgg. Opening our Autumn programme as we celebrate our 160th year, it encapsulates the kind of work we're proud to champion and present: playful, experimental, collaboratively made and exploring issues that speak to audiences now. unfortunately opens up conversations about inequality, what we value, and the systems that shape our lives with curiosity and generosity. Extending beyond the performance, the workshops with Debt Justice, panel discussions, and an innovative ticketing structure offers audiences meaningful opportunities to connect with the show's ideas and with one another. We're excited to share this ambitious and timely work and look forward to welcoming audiences to our venue.

Producer is Josie Dale-Jones, Associate Producer is Dan Kok, alongside wellbeing support from The Artist Wellbeing Company. The production has been developed using tax credit provided by Theatre Tax Relief.

An extensive team of collaborators have supported the creation of the show, including Ragevan Vasan, Gayathiri Kamalkanthan, Lydia Higginson, Londiwe Ncube, Han Sayles, Stefanie Müller, Rachel Lemon, Carmel Smickersgill, Laurence Cook, Jemima Yong, Paula Varjack, Kimberely Harvey, Joe Boylan, Larisa Faber, Sophie Steer, Stephanie Levi-John, Katie Greenal, Isabel Della-Porta, George Fuller, Kaajel Patel, Eleanor Warr and Jennifer Taillifer, with thanks to Debt Justice and Annabelle Williams and Shôn Dale-Jones.

In keeping with the show's themes, audiences will be asked to make a choice when booking their tickets. They can choose to book a Philanthropist ticket (£200) or Disposable Income ticket (£50), both of which will directly release Subsidised (£10) tickets for other bookers to purchase.

These £10 tickets will only be released once Philanthropist or Disposable Income tickets have been purchased. This self-identifying choice offers bookers the power to support (or not to support) others. Standard (£20) tickets are also available.

BSL interpreted and audio-described shows to be announced at a later date.

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