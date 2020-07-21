UK's Original Graduate Dance Company Will Premiere Its First-Ever Dance Film

On Wednesday 22 July Trinity Laban's Transitions Dance Company will present an exclusive digital performance of specially commissioned contemporary works created by boundary-pushing international choreographers. With a diverse programme ranging from graceful precision to the wry and mischievous, the triple-bill celebrates the talent of both the dancers and Trinity Laban's creative and technical teams.

Transitions, the UK's original graduate dance company, are a dynamic force comprising nine superb international dancers at the start of their stellar careers.

The company were half-way through their "captivating" (Buzz Magazine) 2020 tour of a brand-new triple bill before the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to postpone further performances.

Thankfully, the expertise and artistry of these "stars of the future" (British Theatre Guide) were captured by filmmaker David McCormick during a pre-lockdown preview performance on the Laban Theatre stage earlier this year.

Now, this footage has been transformed into a special limited-release film for a digital audience, showcasing the specially commissioned contemporary works created by dance artist and movement director Cameron McMillan, award-winning Scandinavian choreographer/performer duo H2DANCE, and Italian choreographer and dance educator Elisa Pagani.

Available for one week only, this is the first time that viewers from across the world will be able to enjoy Transitions' work on film and get an insight in to the company's creative process at such an early stage.

Artistic Director of Transitions Dance Company David Waring comments -

"For me, it was great to look back at this footage and see the performers right at the very beginning of their journey in realising these works.

"I feel very proud of the performers, our wonderful costume and lighting designers and amazing technical team. We pride ourselves on the production values we can achieve with the expert knowledge and professional experience of all those involved.

"Watching a screen is not a substitute for an in-person live experience, but hopefully viewers will be able to connect with and appreciate the show in this new way. I hope they see the varied skills of the company members, and the quality of the production, creation and performance of the works. I hope the viewers have questions to ask of themselves and the work they see, and I hope they are stimulated and inspired to see the company live in the future and to go and see more contemporary dance work."

London-based choreographer, dance artist and movement director Cameron McMillan whom The Observer describes as 'one of the most compelling and intelligent dancers on the world stage', has created Irresponsible Gods for the company. Cameron is interested in exploring the communication of the human experience and is inspired by movement's potential to shape the way both still and moving image is created.

Award-winning Scandinavian choreographers H2DANCE explore themes of group behaviour, conformity, power balance and manipulation in un-sound. The choreographers are known for their interdisciplinary approach combining movement, voice, and video to create dance that probes serious topics with irreverent humour.

Italian choreographer and founder of contemporary dance company DNA Elisa Pagani is known for choreography that marries physicality, instinct and strength to explore the complexity of human relationships in their most primal state. Her new work Firstly, my name completes the programme of new commissions which is directed by David Waring.

On the triple-bill David comments, "There is a clear undercurrent of time and transformation in the works. H2DANCE's piece is quite zany and rowdy. Elisa Pagani's piece is wonderfully and poetically human in its concerns, with a strong relationship to community and displacement, inspired by her awareness of the world's refugee plight. Cameron McMillan's piece looks at our current preoccupation with and exploration in AI, and reflects back on historical and mythical figures."

Founded in 1982 by Bonnie Bird, Transitions Dance Company - whose alumni include Sir Matthew Bourne, Luca Silvestrini and Emma Gladstone - was the first of its kind to provide a gateway between dance training and professional performance. Its subsequent success over the last 38 years has inspired the creation of numerous graduate dance companies across the country.

Premiering at 10.00 BST on Wednesday 22 July on TL Youtube, the film will be available exclusively for one week until 27 July.

Watch the trailer:

