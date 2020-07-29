UK Radio Network Launches New Weekly Theatre Radio Show SIT IN THE STALLS

Sit in the Stalls is a brand new weekly theatre radio show hosted by Reece Kerridge and Claire Learie which brings the theatre world directly to you.

Friends since 2015, Reece (The Book of Mormon - West End and Shrek the Musical - UK Tour) and Claire (Our House - Union Theatre and Universal Studios, Japan) love all things theatre and can't wait to share this new and exciting journey with you all.

Each week, listeners will be able to choose the Musical of the Week, there will be music from all the best musicals, interviews with guests from across the theatre industry, games and - of course - plenty of laughter. The show airs every Sunday from 2pm - 4pm and you can keep up to date with the show on its social media platforms @sitinthestalls.

MESSAGE FROM THE HOSTS: "We are so excited to be able to bring you two hours of stageiness on Sunday afternoons at UK Radio Network. When we heard about this opportunity on UK Radio Network we jumped on it as we both have a passion for not only theatre but also presenting. So to be able to combine to two felt like a dream come true!"

The first episode will be aired Sunday 2nd August on UK Radio Network (https://ukradionetwork.co.uk). It will then air every Sunday 2pm - 4pm.

