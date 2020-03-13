UK Asian Film Festival Brings World And European Premieres To Coventry

Coventry is set to host the world and European premieres of two new South Asian film releases this spring as part of the 2020 UK Asian Film Festival. On Wednesday 1 April, the Belgrade Theatre will host the world premiere of Rajesh Bachchani's Love You Bahut Saara, followed by the European premiere of Sarmad Khoosat's Zindagi Tamasha on Thursday 2 April.

Founded in 1999 by Dr Pushpinder Chowdhry and Mrs Harvinder Nath, the UK Asian Film Festival provides a unique platform for South Asian artists working in film and media around the world. Run by the not-for-profit South Asian film and arts organisation Tongues on Fire, it encompasses an eclectic mix of films, interviews, masterclasses, workshops, exhibitions and live performances, as well as an annual short film competition.

Screenings at the Belgrade will take place over two days, beginning with the world premiere of Rajesh Bachchani's Love You Bahut Saara (Love You A Lot) on Wed 1 April. This warm-hearted comedy follows an elderly married couple, who develop an unlikely bond with a young man after he sneaks into their house late one night, intending to steal an old heater. The film will be screened in the original Hindi with English subtitles.

Then on Thursday 2 April, film fans will have the chance to see the European premiere of Sarmad Khoosat's controversial Zindagi Tamasha (Circus of Life), a film currently banned in Pakistan. It follows the story of Rahat, a good and dutiful Muslim whose life is turned upside-down after a video of him dancing effeminately at a party goes viral online.

A pillar of the conservative community and a carer for his bedridden wife, Rahat suddenly finds himself shunned by friends and shamed by family after his secret passion for old Punjabi movies is revealed, when he is egged on at a wedding to pay homage to his dancing on-screen idols. The film will be screened in Urdu and Punjabi with English subtitles, and will include a Q&A with director Sarmad Khoosat.

Sâmir Bhamra, Creative Director of the UK Asian Film Festival and the Belgrade Theatre's Senior Producer for Coventry's year as City of Culture in 2021, said: "I am delighted that audiences in Coventry will be able to enjoy some of the best Indian and Pakistani films well before their official release dates. These powerful stories will ignite and enchant people from all communities with the energy of the human spirit as they challenge and uproot outdated ideals. Let's welcome a new order by planting new ideas and celebrate our changing culture so that there is a ray of hope for the future."

Love You Bahut Saara shows at the Belgrade Theatre on Wed 1 April followed by Zindagi Tamasha on Thu 2 April. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk. For more information about the UK Asian Film Festival and for full listings, please visit tonguesonfire.com.





