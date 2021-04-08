Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tyger Drew-Honey and Kirsten Foster Star in The World Premiere Of ROCKY ROAD

Design is by Ceci Calf, lighting by Ryan Joseph Stafford, sound by Dan Samson and movement by Natasha Harrison.

Apr. 8, 2021  

Tyger Drew-Honey and Kirsten Foster star in the world premiere of ROCKY ROAD, a compelling new thriller by the award-winning playwright, Shaun McKenna. Broadcast live from Jermyn Street Theatre via Stream.Theatre on Friday 30th April and Saturday 1st May.

"I make brilliant Rocky Road. It's kind of my signature thing... What this is... is the hard lump in the rocky road. Hard as gravel. Small but, when you least expect it, it will stick in your throat or you'll break a tooth on it. Every time"

Shaun McKenna's compelling and timely new thriller Rocky Road is a gripping exploration of grief, obsession and revenge.

Zoe had everything to live for when her life was suddenly and violently ripped apart. Seven years later, Zoe still wants answers. A chance encounter reopens old wounds and sets her on a path that will lead either to devastation or redemption. What exactly does her elusive, soft-spoken, butterfly-raising caretaker know? And how far will she go to find out?

Tyger Drew-Honey is best known for 'Outnumbered' and 'Cuckoo'. In 2019 he toured the UK in the Rose Theatre Kingston's production of Posh directed by Joe Prentice. Kirsten Foster's theatre credits include Around the World in 80 Days and OthelloMacbeth at the Lyric Hammersmith and HOME Manchester. She will make her West End debut in Life of Pi directed by Max Webster and adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti at the Wyndham's Theatre later this year.

Shaun McKenna is an award-winning British dramatist. Plays include: Ladies in Lavender, five Peter James adaptations (Looking Good Dead tours later this year), Ruling Passions and Fever. Audio includes: Eleanor Rising, China Towns, Peter Pan, The Forsytes and The Complete Smiley. He was a core writer on Home Front (Outstanding Contribution to Radio Drama Audio Award). Musicals include: The Lord of The Rings (DORA award and Olivier nomination), Maddie, the Heidi trilogy, Only You Can Save Mankind, and the forthcoming Are You As Nervous As I Am?

Director Steven Kunis is a Greek-American theatre and opera director based in London. He was nominated for Best Director at the Off West End Theatre Awards for Afterglow, and won the American National Opera Association's Best Production award for The Demon.

Broadcast live from Jermyn Street Theatre jermynstreettheatre.co.uk via Stream.Theatre at https://www.stream.theatre/season/103.


