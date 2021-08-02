Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aidan Sadler Presents TROPICANA The Queer Comedy Cabaret

pixeltracker

Nothing is safe from ridicule, such as body image, straight folk and the dreaded ASOS gays. Fringe will never be the same again!

Aug. 2, 2021  
Aidan Sadler Presents TROPICANA The Queer Comedy Cabaret

Bursting onto the London scene, Tropicana is the future of queer comedy cabaret! Soon to be Edinburgh Fringe's most engaging LGBTQIA+ act, the show explores, bends and abuses the gender binary with irreverent stand-up on a backdrop of electrifying 80's synth.

Singing classic queer hits ranging from Spandau Ballet all the way to ABC, Aidan draws from their own tumultuous experience of being queer in a small industrial town to take audiences on a strange and often surreal journey.

Nothing is safe from ridicule, such as body image, straight folk and the dreaded ASOS gays. Fringe will never be the same again!

Aidan Sadler is a queer cabaret artist from Gravesham in Kent. Coming up through the cabaret circuit, they went on to work in the cruise and leisure industry before writing their own debut show over lockdown. Aidan prides themself for being a homegrown artist with a unique point of view.

Venue: The Jenner Theatre @ theSpaceTriplex (V38) Date: 6th-21st August
Time: 23.15pm (50 mins)
Tickets: £10 (£7.50 concessions) https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/tropicana


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Betsy Struxness Photo
Betsy Struxness
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Studio Players Announce 2021-2022 Season
  • Gulfshore Playhouse Seeks Local Actors For REMEMBER: THE STORY OF ABE PRINCE
  • Gulfshore Playhouse is Seeking Local Actors For Upcoming Production of REMEMBER: THE STORY OF ABE PRICE
  • Florida Rep's Conservatory Returns To The Arcade with World Premiere BULLETPROOF BACKPACK