Aidan Sadler Presents TROPICANA The Queer Comedy Cabaret

Bursting onto the London scene, Tropicana is the future of queer comedy cabaret! Soon to be Edinburgh Fringe's most engaging LGBTQIA+ act, the show explores, bends and abuses the gender binary with irreverent stand-up on a backdrop of electrifying 80's synth.

Singing classic queer hits ranging from Spandau Ballet all the way to ABC, Aidan draws from their own tumultuous experience of being queer in a small industrial town to take audiences on a strange and often surreal journey.

Nothing is safe from ridicule, such as body image, straight folk and the dreaded ASOS gays. Fringe will never be the same again!

Aidan Sadler is a queer cabaret artist from Gravesham in Kent. Coming up through the cabaret circuit, they went on to work in the cruise and leisure industry before writing their own debut show over lockdown. Aidan prides themself for being a homegrown artist with a unique point of view.

Venue: The Jenner Theatre @ theSpaceTriplex (V38) Date: 6th-21st August

Time: 23.15pm (50 mins)

Tickets: £10 (£7.50 concessions) https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/tropicana