Tribute To Luther Vandross Comes to Parr Hall

The world's premier show in celebration of 'the velvet voice' of Luther Vandross is calling at Parr Hall next year.

Experience all the hits from the singer's amazing career, which produced more than 40 million album sales and eight Grammy Awards, when Luther visit Warrington on Friday 27 March 2020.

Luther Vandross was the voice of many of the greatest dance anthems and love songs ever written, and it is this iconic sound which tribute singer Harry Cambridge recreates, backed by his 10-piece band.

Expect to hear all the classics, including Never Too Much, Here and Now, Give Me the Reason, I Really Didn't Mean It, Stop to Love, So Amazing and many, many more.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





