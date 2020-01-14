Tribute Show Brings Queen Classics To Parr Hall

Music fans will be "having a ball" this January as Parr Hall relives the sound of one of the most iconic rock bands of all time.

Internationally-renowned tribute band The Bohemians are steaming into town later this month with a supersonic back catalogue of Queen classics.

Billed as "the world's most exciting Queen tribute", The Bohemians start proceedings as they mean to continue with a bombastic, authentic audio-visual representation of the band's iconic Wembley '86 performance.

Heading to Parr Hall on Friday 31 January, fans can enjoy high-energy performances of all the hits, from the early piano and harmony-heavy wonders of Killer Queen and Don't Stop Me Now, to the catchy pop anthems of the 80s and 90s, including Radio Ga Ga, I Want to Break Free and A Kind of Magic.

Next up is the sights and sounds of the famous Live Aid performance and, of course, Bohemian Rhapsody, before heading back to Wembley '86 for a rousing finale that will have the audience on their feet, singing, dancing and clapping along to the likes of We Will Rock You and We Are the Champions - an electrifying climax to a truly memorable, live re-enactment of the world's greatest rock band.

Tickets on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You