Tori Scott Returns For UK Autumn Tour

Following a hit Edinburgh Festival Fringe season, critically acclaimed New York cabaret star Tori Scott will return to the UK this Autumn with brand new show Pickled.

She's thirstier than ever and still refuses to learn from her mistakes, so not much has changed... Scott will be celebrating poor life choices and an unconditional love of vodka - New York City style. This Garland for the Grindr era is "a force to be reckoned with" (Broadway World), desperate to escape the US and be let loose across the Atlantic. Pickled will tour to Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, Old Joint Stock in Birmingham, Prohibition Cabaret in Newcastle and the Crazy Coqs, Live at Zedel in London. Musical Director Ben Papworth will join Scott on stage with special guests yet to be announced. Scott has recently opened shows for YouTube sensation and Emmy Award nominee Randy Rainbow and Ru Paul's Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio.

Pickled is an audacious musical journey of slurred autobiographical stories and songs Scott stole from other people. Set to the music of Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin, Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé and more... audiences will be in for "an absolute thrill" (Huffington Post).

Tori Scott performs her sell-out shows all over the world and is produced in the UK by Robin Rayner. More information can be found at itstoriscott.com

For tickets, please visit:

Wales Millennium Centre - Cardiff - 22 November @ 8pm

Old Joint Stock - Birmingham - 23 November @ 8pm

Prohibition Cabaret - Newcastle - 24 November @ 8pm

Crazy Coqs, Live at Zedel - London - 26 November @ 7pm & 9.15pm





