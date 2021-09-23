Tom Seals Will Join Marisha Wallace For London Tour Date

Boogie Woogie piano genius and vocalist Tom Seals is set to join stage sensation Marisha Wallace for her UK tour date at London's Arts Theatre.

Special guest Tom will open for vocal powerhouse Marisha at her West End show on Monday September 27.

Hailed by Jools Holland as 'an extraordinary young talent', Tom entertains with a mix of blues, jazz, swing and soul - alongside his signature boogie-woogie style.

Announcing Tom's guest appearance, Marisha Wallace said: "Tom is an absolutely brilliant musician, so I am beyond excited to have him joining me at the Arts Theatre - I just know that people who love my music will also love him and have a great night out with both of us."

Tom Seals enjoys regular sell-out shows at the legendary Ronnie Scott's and has played the world-famous Birdland Jazz Club in New York and the prestigious Dubai Opera House - and has been likened by Tom Jones to the likes of Little Richard.

Speaking about the Arts Theatre performance and opening for Marisha Wallace, Tom said: "I cannot wait to join Marisha as a guest for some of her tour dates. My music is all about feeling good, and having seen Marisha perform, I know that is what she does too - so it's going to be a fantastic night of music to put a smile on people's faces."

Although her debut UK tour was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic, that's not held Marisha back - with the past year seeing her signed to Decca Records, releasing her debut album Tomorrow, and wowing new audiences with performances on Strictly Come Dancing, the Festival of Remembrance and the Royal Variety Performance. She also appeared in the hit Netflix show Feel Good alongside Mae Martin and Lisa Kudrow.

Marisha returned to the West End stage in the spring in the musical Hairspray, as Motormouth Maybelle, where she's been winning nightly standing ovations for her outstanding performances.

From growing up on a farm in North Carolina, Marisha Wallace has gone on to Broadway and the West End, starring in huge hit musicals including Dreamgirls, Waitress, Aladdin and The Book of Mormon.

One of the most recognisable voices of a generation, Marisha's latest tour promises a mix of tracks from the album, as well as songs from her summer EP release Soul Of The Stage, all delivered with that classic, unmistakable Marisha style.

Tickets are on sale now from cuffeandtaylor.com