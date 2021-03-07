Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tiny Toes Ballet Hosts Red Nose Day DANCEATHON Fundraiser

The event will include everything from Party Dances, Disco, Bollywood and Charleston and Tiny Toes will donate everything raised to this amazing cause.

Mar. 7, 2021  
Red Nose Day is back on Friday 19th March and Tiny Toes is going Facebook Live on Saturday 20th for its Danceathon Fundraiser.

This year it's never felt more important to have some fun and raise money to support people living incredibly tough lives. We need the power of fun and dance to turn laughs into lasting change. Any small amount will make such a difference. The goal is to raise £400, and a donation of just £2 or anything else you could give would be wonderful.

Tune in on Facebook Live at 3 pm on Saturday 20th March and join in! Get your dancing shoes on for this fun for all the family event and donate what you can.

Red Nose Day donations help tackle important issues including homelessness, hunger, domestic abuse and mental health stigma, all of which have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

By donating, you will support amazing organisations across the UK and around the world.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/457076008766060.


