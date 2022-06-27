'Tim Peake: My Journey to Space' Comes to Parr Hall in March 2023

Fasten your seatbelts because it's time to blast off with the man who reignited the nation's interest in space.

The European Space Agency's Tim Peake became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station to conduct a spacewalk - and even run a marathon - while orbiting Earth in December 2015.

Now join him at Parr Hall on Monday, 13 March, 2023, for an epic and thrilling journey where he will talk about his astonishing career - fulfilling his childhood dream to become an astronaut.

Tim, a former Apache pilot who joined the European Space Agency (ESA) after an 18-year career in the Army, will share his out-of-this-world experiences and also attempt to convey what it is really like to look down on the Earth as a pale blue dot in space.

In 'Tim Peake: My Journey to Space' - his first UK tour which has been extended into 2023 due to popular demand - the Noble Peace Prize-nominated astronaut will be your personal guide through life in space with breath-taking photographs and incredible and never-before-seen footage.

He said: "One thing I never anticipated in being selected for the ESA programme, was just how much my own experiences would inspire and fascinate others.

"I will always be mesmerised by space and space travel, but I am just as honoured to be able to travel the country sharing my story and experiences."

It promises to be a fascinating insight into what it's really like to be an astronaut from training to launch and from spacewalk to re-entry. Tim will also share his thoughts on why humans journey into space and how his perspective has changed because of it.

He added: "It's impossible to look down on Earth from space and not be mesmerised by the fragile beauty of our planet."

Tim's visit to Parr Hall is the latest in a series of space age spectaculars hosted by the arts charity Culture Warrington.

Earlier this year, Luke Jerram's awe-inspiring floating sculpture, Gaia, allowed thousands to view Planet Earth the same way astronauts do at Parr Hall.

The same artist brought 'Museum of the Moon' to Parr Hall for Warrington Contemporary Arts Festival 2019 to mark 50 years since Neil Armstrong took a giant leap for mankind.

In the same year, Warrington Museum told the little known story of the town's role in most of Europe's major space missions.

The Space Odyssey exhibition shared the connection between Warrington and the Hubble Space Telescope through a company called ESR Technology which worked on the space telescope's solar array deployment hardware.

Chris Persoglio, Venue and Events Manager at Parr Hall, said: "We're so excited about Tim Peake's show landing at Parr Hall which we're announcing just months after Gaia was at the venue.

"It's always fascinating thinking about the vastness of space and the achievements of those who have explored it to increase our knowledge of the universe.

"This is your chance to spend an inspiring evening with one of the world's greatest living astronauts and see our fragile planet in a completely new way."

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday.