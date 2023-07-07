Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director

West End and UK theatre star Tim Newman (Jesus Christ Superstar, Memphis, Tap Pack, Mamma Mia, Grease, Fame, Footloose, Saturday Night Fever, Tap Dogs, All The Fun At The Fair, Crazy For You) is set to join Emerald Storm as associate director.

Bringing his wealth of talent and experience in musical theatre and tap dancing, Tim will work alongside the Adam Garcia and the team at Slamdunk Entertainment Ltd to bring this show to life.

Producer Duncan Heather said "Tim is someone who has been on our radar for a long time. There's not many performers that are elite in so many disciplines that ALL feature in our show. We are so excited to show you this autumn!"