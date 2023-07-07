Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director

Tim will work alongside the Adam Garcia and the team at Slamdunk Entertainment Ltd to bring this show to life.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 1 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 2 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Review: CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS, Chester Cathedral Photo 3 Review: CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS, Chester Cathedral
Photos: Tony-Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Lead IN DREAMS At Leeds Playhouse Photo 4 Photos: Tony-Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Lead IN DREAMS At Leeds Playhouse

Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director

Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director

West End and UK theatre star Tim Newman (Jesus Christ Superstar, Memphis, Tap Pack, Mamma Mia, Grease, Fame, Footloose, Saturday Night Fever, Tap Dogs, All The Fun At The Fair, Crazy For You) is set to join Emerald Storm as associate director.

Bringing his wealth of talent and experience in musical theatre and tap dancing, Tim will work alongside the Adam Garcia and the team at Slamdunk Entertainment Ltd to bring this show to life.

Producer Duncan Heather said "Tim is someone who has been on our radar for a long time. There's not many performers that are elite in so many disciplines that ALL feature in our show. We are so excited to show you this autumn!"





RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
The Lowry, Salford, Reveals New Appointments To The Board Of Trustees Photo
The Lowry, Salford, Reveals New Appointments To The Board Of Trustees

The Lowry, Salford has announced the appointment of nine new Trustees to its board.

2
Pilot Theatre Premieres New Stage Adaptation of David Almonds Novel A SONG FOR ELLA GREY Photo
Pilot Theatre Premieres New Stage Adaptation of David Almond's Novel A SONG FOR ELLA GREY

From Pilot Theatre, the company that brought you Noughts & Crosses, comes the premiere of A Song for Ella Grey, Zoe Cooper’s new adaptation of David Almond’s (Skellig) award-winning novel contemporary retelling of the Orpheus myth.

3
Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director Photo
Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director

West End and UK theatre star Tim Newman (Jesus Christ Superstar, Memphis, Tap Pack, Mamma Mia, Grease, Fame, Footloose, Saturday Night Fever, Tap Dogs, All The Fun At The Fair, Crazy For You) is set to join Emerald Storm as associate director.

4
Kathy Bourne Appointed as New Chair of Headlongs Board of Trustees Photo
Kathy Bourne Appointed as New Chair of Headlong's Board of Trustees

Award-winning theatre company Headlong has announced the appointment of Kathy Bourne as the new Chair of the Board. Kathy, who is Executive Director of Chichester Festival Theatre, will take up the position from Donna Munday in June 2023. Donna Munday has stepped down after 13 years on the board with just over 3 years as Chair. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre in the Garden
St Paul's Church (5/28-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tales From Acorn Wood
Belgrade Theatre (9/13-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Brighton Open Air Theatre (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wing Scuffle Spectacular
Leyton Jubilee Park (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
West Horsley Place (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You