Tickets Selling Fast For Comedian Gary Delaney's Visit To Warrington

Tickets are selling fast for comedian Gary Delaney's stand-up performance at Pyramid next month.

After exceptional demand, Britain's leading one-liner comic extended his new tour, Gagster's Paradise, with a date at Pyramid on Friday 7 June.

Gary is returning to the road after a series of dates in 2018 with another onslaught of lean, expertly-crafted gaggery.

A Mock the Week regular and recent star of the new Live at the Apollo series, Gary's shows are renowned in the business for a near-unrivalled volume of high-class jokes; expect no different from this highly acclaimed show.

Please note Coolio will not be appearing.

Tickets are on sale now: visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





