Tickets On Sale Now For GANGSTA GRANNY at the Darlington Hippodrome

Tickets are on sale now for the award winning children's story by David Walliams which is brought to life at Darlington Hippodrome from Thursday 25 to Sunday 28 February 2021.

It's Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing - staying with Granny! There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake and Ben knows one thing for sure - it's going to be sooooooooo boring! But what Ben doesn't know is that Granny has a secret - and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny!

From the acclaimed producers of Billionaire Boy and Awful Auntie comes the award-winning West End production of this amazing story by David Walliams, the UK's best-selling author for children.

Gangsta Granny runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Thursday 25 to Sunday 28 February 2021. To book or for more information call the Box office on 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You