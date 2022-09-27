Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets Go on Sale This Week For Creamfields North 2023

Creamfields North runs 24th â€“ 27th August.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022 Â 
Tickets Go on Sale This Week For Creamfields North 2023

Following a successful 70,000 capacity sell out show last month which saw the award-winning festival mark its 25-year anniversary, the mighty Creamfields returns to Cheshire in 2023 taking over August Bank Holiday weekend from 24th - 27th August and fans are being urged to sign up and set their alarms for 9am (BST) Thursday 29th September when tickets go on sale.

With over 200,000 sign ups already registered, ticket demand for the next edition of Creamfields North looks set to eclipse last year and is on course for another record breaking sell out. Renowned for delivering a line-up that features over 300 of the world's biggest electronic acts, combined with their ground-breaking stages, jaw dropping production and electric atmosphere are some of the key ingredients that stand Creamfields out from the rest.

All ticket types will go on sale 9am Thursday 29th September and fans can purchase in full or via the 10-part deposit scheme and secure a ticket for just Â£20 deposit. Plus, for those customers wishing to book Dreamfields and Pre-Pitch accommodation, the 6-part deposit scheme returns for those wishing to spread the cost.

Creamfields North 2023, sign up now www.creamfields.com/signup to be first in line to secure tickets, tickets on sale 9am (BST) Thursday 29th September

EVENT INFO

Creamfields North (24th - 27th August Bank Holiday) - www.creamfields.com / www.facebook.com/officialcreamfields / @Creamfields - Line up to be announced

Creamfields South (26th - 28th May Bank Holiday) - www.creamfieldssouth.com / @CreamfieldsSouth - Tickets on sale now - Line up to be announced


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Ali Robertson Appointed Interim Executive Director at Leicester's Aakash Odedra CompanyAli Robertson Appointed Interim Executive Director at Leicester's Aakash Odedra Company
September 27, 2022

Leicester-based Aakash Odedra Company has appointed Ali Robertson as its Interim Executive Director. Â 
Lung Ha Theatre Company and Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh Present The World Premiere Of CASTLE LENNOXLung Ha Theatre Company and Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh Present The World Premiere Of CASTLE LENNOX
September 27, 2022

Award-winning Lung Ha Theatre Company are finally bringing Linda McLean's Castle Lennox to the stage. Originally due to premiere in May 2020, the play features songs by Michael John McCarthy and is co-produced with Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh.
UK Tour Announced For YOU BURY MEUK Tour Announced For YOU BURY ME
September 27, 2022

Paines Plough, The Women's Prize for Playwriting, 45North, The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and The Orange Tree Theatre, in association with Bristol Old Vic present Ahlam's play YOU BURY ME which will tour the UK next spring from the 24th February until 22nd April 2023.Â 
Tickets Go on Sale This Week For Creamfields North 2023Tickets Go on Sale This Week For Creamfields North 2023
September 27, 2022

Following a successful 70,000 capacity sell out show last month which saw the award-winning festival mark its 25-year anniversary, the mighty Creamfields returns to Cheshire in 2023 taking over August Bank Holiday weekend from 24th â€“ 27th August and fans are being urged to sign up and set their alarms for 9am (BST) Thursday 29th September when tickets go on sale.Â Â 
JÃ¼rgen From Great British Bake Off Bakes London Philharmonic Orchestra A Birthday CakeJÃ¼rgen From Great British Bake Off Bakes London Philharmonic Orchestra A Birthday Cake
September 27, 2022

Great British Bake Off Semi-Finalist 2021 and London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) fan JÃ¼rgen Krauss is baking the Orchestra a cake to celebrate its 90th birthday. The trombone player lives in Brighton and enjoys attending LPO concerts at Brighton Dome, where the Orchestra has a residency.