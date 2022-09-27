Tickets Go on Sale This Week For Creamfields North 2023

Following a successful 70,000 capacity sell out show last month which saw the award-winning festival mark its 25-year anniversary, the mighty Creamfields returns to Cheshire in 2023 taking over August Bank Holiday weekend from 24th - 27th August and fans are being urged to sign up and set their alarms for 9am (BST) Thursday 29th September when tickets go on sale.

With over 200,000 sign ups already registered, ticket demand for the next edition of Creamfields North looks set to eclipse last year and is on course for another record breaking sell out. Renowned for delivering a line-up that features over 300 of the world's biggest electronic acts, combined with their ground-breaking stages, jaw dropping production and electric atmosphere are some of the key ingredients that stand Creamfields out from the rest.

All ticket types will go on sale 9am Thursday 29th September and fans can purchase in full or via the 10-part deposit scheme and secure a ticket for just Â£20 deposit. Plus, for those customers wishing to book Dreamfields and Pre-Pitch accommodation, the 6-part deposit scheme returns for those wishing to spread the cost.

Creamfields North 2023, sign up now www.creamfields.com/signup to be first in line to secure tickets, tickets on sale 9am (BST) Thursday 29th September

EVENT INFO

Creamfields North (24th - 27th August Bank Holiday) - www.creamfields.com / www.facebook.com/officialcreamfields / @Creamfields - Line up to be announced

Creamfields South (26th - 28th May Bank Holiday) - www.creamfieldssouth.com / @CreamfieldsSouth - Tickets on sale now - Line up to be announced