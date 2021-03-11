Three New Summer Shows Announced For Liverpool's Waterfront Venue

Shone Productions have announced three new shows - including a pantomime - heading for The Auditorium stage at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena this Summer to mark the venue's post lockdown reopening.

The shows will form the first live programme taking place at the waterfront venue when Covid-19 restrictions are eased in the coming months.

Liverpool-based producer James Shone is delighted to reveal that X-treme Magic, Sleeping Beauty and Circus Spectacular will thrill audiences young and old.

The line-up includes singer Gareth Gates, magicians Richard Cadell and Pete Firman, Peppa Pig's Emma Grace Arends, Britain's Got Talent's Elizabeth Best, and comedy performer Bippo.

Organisers are keen to reassure theatregoers that all necessary safety measures - including social distancing - will be in place to ensure a relaxing and enjoyable return to indoor live entertainment.

X-treme Magic will be staged on Saturday 22 May; Sleeping Beauty will run from Saturday 29 May until Saturday 5 June; and audiences can look forward to Circus Spectacular on Saturday 12 June. All shows will be staged in The Auditorium at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena, and tickets are on sale now.

Producer James Shone commented: "We are thrilled to announce these new shows for Summer 2021. Audiences have missed out on so many live experiences over the last 12 months, so it's a real privilege that we will be presenting some of the very first shows once lockdown restrictions are eased.

"The three spectacular shows promise fun, laughter and magic - something we all really need right now. We want to reassure theatregoers that social distancing and safety measures will be in place to ensure Covid-secure performances - audience, cast and crew safety is paramount."

X-treme Magic

Saturday 22 May 2021

The show is packed with fire, illusion and death-defying stunts. Master illusionist Richard Cadell will be joined by a full supporting cast of magicians including Pete Firman (Tonight At The London Palladium), Elizabeth Best (Britain's Got Talent) and Craig Christian, as well as fire artistes, speciality acts and dancers. The show is billed as being unlike any other magic show ever seen in the UK. Created in Las Vegas, it was then brought across the pond to entertain UK audiences. Highlights include making a motorcycle appear from nowhere; Russian roulette with sticks of Dynamite; and even trying to escape from a straight-jacket while hung from a burning rope.

Sleeping Beauty

Saturday 29 May until Saturday 5 June 2021

The show will star singer Gareth Gates, comedy star Bippo, and Peppa Pig's Emma Grace Arends. When the Evil Carabosse curses Princess Beauty to die on her 21st birthday, Beauty's Fairy ensures she only falls into a deep sleep which can be broken with a kiss from her true love. A handsome Prince must come to her rescue and save the day. The show also features a live band, beautiful scenery and costumes, special effects, and lots of laughs.

Circus Spectacular

Saturday 12 June 2021

A circus variety show bursting with fun for all the family, starring comedy performer Bippo The Clown and friends. The first-class artistes will also present production numbers and comedy to make the show a fantastic experience. Every show is unique as audiences are given the rare opportunity to choose acts of the show in the 'what's next?' section, with both sets of artistes fighting it out for the winning vote. The show culminates in a grand finale, which includes the first four rows being provided with rain macs.

To book visit www.mandsbankarena.com/