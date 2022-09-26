Three-Month Extension and Over 100 Extra Shows Added To HEY DUGGEE's First Live UK Theatre Tour

More than 100 extra shows are being added to the first ever live theatre tour of hit children's show Hey Duggee.

It was announced in June that Duggee, The Squirrels and some of their friends will come together for HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW, a brand-new play packed with non-stop fun, laughs, singing and dancing.

And such has been the demand for tickets, the producers behind the tour are adding a further 13 new venues in a three-month extension. The extra dates will see the live show visit no less than 37 theatres across the UK and Ireland from December through to late August 2023.

For tour dates and ticket information go to www.heyduggeelive.com

The smash hit CBeebies series will be brought to life through innovative puppetry and storytelling in this new live show featuring a dazzling light show and exciting projection and includes a four-week run at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall (London) from December 14.

HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW is presented by award-winning theatre producer Kenny Wax and theatre and live entertainment promoters Cuffe and Taylor in association with Live Nation.

Producer Kenny Wax said: "We are so thrilled to be working with Live Nation, Cuffe and Taylor, Studio AKA and BBC Studios to create a brand new stage show with lots of surprises touring the country. I can't wait."

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, added: "The reaction to the initial Hey Duggee tour announcement was phenomenal so we are delighted to be adding so many extra dates to the first ever live tour of this exciting new show.

"There is a great demand for more shows across the UK and Ireland so we are meeting that by visiting 13 more regional theatres in what is now a huge nine-month tour."

Mat Way, Global Director of Live Entertainment, Gaming and Interactive at BBC Studios, said: "We are so pleased that even more families across the country will have the chance to enjoy what promises to be a fun-packed and captivating show that will delight Hey Duggee fans of all ages."

Since bursting onto TV screens in 2014, the BBC and Studio AKA creation has won no fewer than six BAFTAs and is an international Emmy award-winning hit.

Hey Duggee was the most streamed children's show on BBC iPlayer in 2021 and is popular among both children and parents; with fans both young and old, up and down the country now able to join the much-loved character on tour.

Tickets to all shows will be available from www.heyduggeelive.com and direct from theatres.