Three Choirs From Halton and Merseyside Will Come Together for a Unique Christmas Concert

Choirs from Merseyside and Halton come together for Christmas Concert
For one night only, three choirs from Halton and Merseyside will come together for a fun Christmas concert.
The H’arts and Voices Choir, Liverpool’s Royal Court Theatre Choir and Mersey Voices Choir will join special guests for a concert at The Foundry, Widnes on Thursday 21 December.
From traditional festive favourites to film and musical pop hits and sing along Christmas classics, there is something to entertain all the family.
Presented by Torrid Star productions, the concert will also feature special guests including choir director Jay McWinen, Kelly Creswell and Sophie Leaver.
Refreshments will also be available at the event.
There are limited tickets on the door and it is advised to book online in advance to guarantee entry.
See a promo for the event here:
